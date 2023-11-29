Opinion

Kylian Mbappe embarrassing comments after PSG 1 Newcastle United 1 – Total lack of class

Kylian Mbappe is a brilliant football player, no question of that.

However, to be one of the greats, you need to show your class on AND off the pitch.

Kylian Mbappe sadly lacks any class whatsoever as a person, as proved by what he had to say after Tuesday night’s match.

Kylian Mbappe speaking to Canal Plus Foot after PSG 1 Newcastle 1, quotes translated by GFFN:

“It is frustrating because we dominated from start to finish.

“They [Newcastle United] have nothing.

“We knew it was their game to have nothing.

“We needed to finish our moves better.

“We need to work harder in front of goal in games like this.

“We need to kill them off.

“We had too many clear chances and we should have easily won the match,”

The Kylian Mbappe comments after the match just so ungracious.

Clearly feeling sore after he was made to look so ordinary at St James’ Park when Newcastle hammered PSG 4-1.

Then last night, Kieran Trippier had Kylian Mbappe for almost the entire first half, forcing Le Sulk to move inside because the Newcastle defender was doing so well on one on ones with him, plus at other times Trippier’s teammates also frustrating Mbappe.

In open play Kylian Mbappe also left frustrated overall, as even when Newcastle United were knackered and no real viable substitutions available, the PSG player found Nick Pope impossible to beat and Mbappe also missing the target when he should have done better.

The way Kylian Mbappe is treating PSG is a shocker, summing him up totally as a person. Mbappe transparently screwing PSG so that he leaves for nothing and so gets a phenomenal amount of money from Real Madrid, rather than PSG a transfer fee when he walk out on them without even a single glance over his shoulder.

The thing is….

You can say you were by far the better team and created best chances BUT you can also at the same time give your opponents credit for their defending and you can admit the penalty award was a bit of luck for your side.

I never understand when so many players and managers (Luis Enrique was like this as well last night) won’t admit they got a massive fortunate decision, they they would be absolutely gutted to see given against them.

You honestly would think that the opposition could appeal and get the result changed if they admitted it wasn’t a penalty!

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

(PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Brilliant Newcastle United cheated out of win at PSG – Absolute disgrace – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports