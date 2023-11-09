News

Kylian Mbappe already talking about Newcastle United three weeks ahead of the match

Kylian Mbappe and his teammates tasted Champions League defeat once again on Tuesday night.

Ahead of this season, PSG had lost only one of their last 15 Champions League group games.

This season they have already lost two of the four they have played, hammered 4-1 at St James’ Park and losing 2-1 at the San Siro this week.

PSG took an early lead but AC Milan came back to win with a goal in each half, Giroud scoring the winner on 50 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe reflecting on losing 2-1 to AC Milan:

“It is never easy to lose, so we are disappointed.

“We were lacking in a number of areas and we will be looking to bounce back at home against Newcastle.”

Kylian Mbappe asked why PSG have lost both Champions League matches away from home against Newcastle and Milan:

“I don’t know why.

“We are disappointed.

“It didn’t go our way [against AC Milan] and we are going to try and respond against Newcastle at home.

“We were trying to score that second goal.

“But they [AC Milan scored it before us and then we tried to react but it was too late.

“We’re going home empty-handed.”

Last season PSG had effectively all but qualified after four games last season with eight points, going on to easily go through with Benfica, both on 14 points, the other two clubs with only three points.

Not so easy this time and the pressure us on PSG for a change in the Champions League, having gone through the group stage in all of the last 11 seasons.

Champions League Group F was declared to be the ‘Group of death’ when the balls were pulled out of the hat at the end of August.

Well, it has certainly proved to be living up to that billing so far.

Tuesday night’s results summing that up.

GROUP F

Matchweek 4 results – 7 November 2023:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

AC Milan 2 PSG 1

They now leave Champions League Group F looking like this after Tuesday night’s results.

I understand Newcastle United fans feeling gutted after defeat in Germany BUT this is far from over.

Kylian Mbappe and PSG knowing how massive this Newcastle match is.

If say PSG v Newcastle ended in a draw, then whatever happens in the AC Milan v Dortmund game on the same night, if Newcastle then won against AC Milan in their final group game, PSG would be guaranteed to be knocked out if not winning away at Dortmund in their last group game. Having already lost twice away from home, I think quite clearly PSG seeing it as a must win match against Eddie Howe’s side.

To sum up the range of results so far in this group… PSG have won against Dortmund, Dortmund have won against Newcastle United, Newcastle United have won against PSG, PSG have won against AC Milan, AC Milan have won against PSG.

Anyway, these are the remaining group games.

Matchweek 5 fixtures – 28 November 2023:

AC Milan v Borussia Dortmund

PSG v Newcastle

Matchweek 6 fixtures – 13 December 2023:

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

Newcastle v AC Milan