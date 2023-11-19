News

Kieran Trippier explains what his priorities are

Kieran Trippier was one of the few England players to do themselves justice on Friday.

Yet another example of Gareth Southgate’s limitations saw overly negative tactics, formation and team selection (Jordan Henderson!) mean that England only just managed to crawl past a terrible Malta side.

The visitors should indeed have taken an early lead but missed the target, England not a single effort on target in the entire first half, so so lucky to be leading at the break through and own goal. Only three efforts on target in the second-half and Harry Kane scoring one of them to at last make the game safe on 75 minutes.

Kieran Trippier and his teammates had, despite their so limited manager, already made sure of their place in Germany next summer with qualification secured ahead of crawling to victory over Malta.

For the Newcastle United defender though, he is taking nothing for granted on a personal level.

Asked about heading to Germany next summer, Kieran Trippier insists he is only currently thinking of one thing.

His only / biggest priority is playing well for Newcastle United.

He needs to do that first and foremost, then England will take care of itself.

Reality of course is that Kieran Trippier is for sure going to be in the England squad at Euro 2024 in Germany, unless he has a total collapse in form and / or picks up an injury that prevents him being there.

The NUFC star is now 33 and it looks pretty certain this will be his final tournament with England, as he will be just short of 36 by the time the Canada / Mexico / USA World Cup comes around.

Kieran Trippier is an excellent right-back of course but also a very good left-back, Gareth Southgate used him on the left just recently again, so the combination of what he can do on both sides of the pitch absolutely guarantees his involvement with England next summer.

As for Newcastle United, interesting to see what Eddie Howe will do in these upcoming matches, with Targett and Burn out for some time, the NUFC boss deciding whether Kieran Trippier plays right or left, with Livramento and Hall as options on either side.

Kieran Trippier asked about Euro 2024 in Germany next summer, speaking to The Irish News:

“I need to keep performing well for Newcastle United first.

“There are so many good full-backs in England at the moment.

“[So] I need to focus on my own performances.

“Obviously I want to be there [in Germany next summer] but I know I need to be playing at a high level to be successful.

“I have always believed in myself.

“I have always had challenges in my career.

“I have always been up against top right-backs for many years now and it’s just about believing in yourself.

“I think the demands on a full-back these days playing now is so much.

“You have got to get forward. You have got to go on the overlaps, but ultimately, you have got to defend as well.

“I think there is a big responsibility on full-backs the way we play in the Premier League now.

“I think you look at all the English full-backs, there is incredible talent.

“It only seems like yesterday when I was first walking into camp, when Gary Cahill was here and Joe Hart and all the experienced players.

“Fast forward it to now, I’m one of the oldest, so it just shows how quickly football goes.

“Even though I’m one of the oldest, we have got a lot of leaders in this room, you’ve got a lot of players playing at a high level.

“You don’t need to be 33 to voice your opinion or whatever it may be.

“We have got great characters and the most important thing, a great togetherness in this squad.

“Everybody speaks whatever they need to speak and everybody listens.

“We have got a good, honest group here.”