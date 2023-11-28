News

Kieran Trippier and Kylian Mbappe is a complete mismatch – Jermaine Jenas

PSG will be looking to Kylian Mbappe tonight.

They aren’t a one man team but fair to say that PSG without arguably the world’s best player, are not the same threat.

Speaking of threat. At St James’ Park, Kieran Trippier wasn’t only a better defender than Kylian Mbappe, the Newcastle United star was also a far better attacking force on the night of that 4-1 demolition.

The pair are set to face each other again, although Eddie Howe always has the option of switching Trippier and Livramento from where they played (right and left) against Chelsea, whilst Lewis Hall is also a possibility to play on the left.

Not a lot of options of course for the NUFC boss tonight but he will have loved what he saw from his full-backs, amongst others, on Saturday in that 4-1 victory.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Jermaine Jenas has been talking about one potential match-up, declaring “I don’t think anybody sitting here is like ‘Kieran Trippier can deal with Mbappe on his own’ because he can’t, it’s a complete mismatch.”

Well like pretty much every other team that ever plays in Paris, Newcastle United will for sure be looking to double up when Kylian Mbappe gets the ball in threatening positions.

However, to describe Kieran Trippier and Kylian Mbappe as a ‘complete mismatch’ is so disrespectful to the England defender. When the France international did get one on one with Trippier at St James’ Park, I struggle to remember him getting any joy at all.

My memory of the game is that wherever possible Kieran Trippier got as close as possible to Kylian Mbappe, which is what any opponent should be trying to do. Last thing any defender wants is to allow Mbappe all the time in the world to receive the ball and then have loads of space to run at you. In those situations, Kylian Mbappe for sure has nobody better at it than him.

Jermaine Jenas speaking to TNT Sports ahead of PSG v Newcastle United:

“Anyone can beat anyone at any given time.

“[Though] It [losing twice to dortmund] definitely puts more pressure on them.

“I still feel like they can possibly afford to draw this game and put some pressure on PSG for that final game.

“The Dortmund games were tight, really, really tight and they are the kind of games that define you in the Champions League, and not winning your home games does kind of cost you.

“But this group is so tight, anyone can beat anyone at any given time.”

“Newcastle United are a team that has matured and grown to the point that they’re better than thriving on the big occasions.

“I think they find their way to step it up in those games, but I think their squad has been so turbulent this season.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise there have been some indifferent performances at times, but you have to say, how they keep managing to dig out results like they did against Chelsea at the weekend, because you look and them and think ‘They’re down to the bare bones.’

“When they step out at the Parc des Princes, it’s going to be one of those occasions that they’ll see the magnitude of knowing they need a result and more often than not they deliver.”

Jermaine Jenas on Newcastle United’s defence:

“The nature of Newcastle’s defence is a collective thing.

“I don’t think anybody sitting here is like ‘Kieran Trippier can deal with Mbappe on his own’ because he can’t, it’s a complete mismatch.

“One of the biggest pros when it comes to defensive players would be Lascelles in terms of his form. I think what he has done this season so far is not much short of remarkable.

“A player that everyone thought was done and dusted at Newcastle has come back and really shown some top-level form that Howe can really lean on.”

Jermaine Jenas on Newcastle United strike options:

“Between Isak and Wilson, it’s such a shame because they’re both so injury-prone.

“They can be the difference.

“I thought Wilson was very ineffective in the game against Dortmund, he didn’t really get himself involved in the game as much as Howe would have liked.

“Isak can offer a different issue for teams, he likes to go out wide a lot and create issues from that left-hand side.

“I think having one of them fit is imperative really.

“If they’ve got any hopes of getting through this Champions League group, which is hard enough as it is, then one of those needs to constantly be fit for the rest of the campaign.”