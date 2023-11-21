News

Key information released for all Newcastle United fans travelling to PSG match

The club have released key information for all Newcastle supporters travelling to the PSG match.

Tuesday 28 November seeing United back in Champions League action.

The PSG v Newcastle United match the fifth of six group games for the two clubs.

Newcastle United official announcement for fans travelling to the PSG match – 21 November 2023:

Supporters travelling to Paris for United’s penultimate UEFA Champions League group stage match against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, 28th November are advised to take note of the following important information.

Kick-off is 9.00pm local time, 8.00pm UK time. Gates for away fans will open at 6.00pm local time.

KEY INFORMATION ABOUT PARIS

We recommend fans familiarise themselves with the government’s travel advice for France. Supporters requiring assistance from the British Consulate General in Paris should call +33 (0) 1 44 51 31 00 or +44 20 7008 5000.

Alternatively, consular enquiries can be directed here.

Information for tourists in Paris can be found here.

The official currency of France is the Euro.

Emergency numbers in France:

Police – 112

Ambulance – 112

Fire Brigade – 112

Newcastle United fans are strongly advised to avoid the Auteuil suburb of Paris and should take note of this when travelling to the Parc des Princes on matchday.

Street crime, including pickpocketing, can take place in Paris. Supporters are advised to be vigilant, take sensible precautions and ensure they have valid travel insurance.

PASSPORT VALIDITY

Supporters are advised that passports must have been issued less than ten years before the date of entry to France (check the ‘date of issue’) and be valid for at least three months after the day of departure (check the ‘expiry date’).

Passports issued before 1st October 2018 may have extra months added to their expiry date which will not be valid when travelling to the EU. Supporters are advised to check their passports meet these requirements before travelling.

GETTING TO THE PARC DES PRINCES

Supporters should plan their journey to arrive at the stadium no later than one hour before kick-off.

Newcastle United fans are advised to take metro line 9 to arrive at the stadium. Fans should get off the Metro at ‘Porte de Saint-Cloud’ station. Upon exit of the station take the five-minute walk along ‘Route de la Reina’ in the opposite direction of the roundabout. This will bring you to the start of the entrance procedure for ticket holders in the away section.

‘Porte de Saint Cloud’ station is not accessible for wheelchair users. Wheelchair users can book parking spaces in advance (see below section)

Newcastle United fans are strongly advised not to use line 10 on the metro system which would result in supporters exiting the metro system in Auteuil.

Travel for the metro is not included in the ticket price; fans will have to purchase tickets independently to travel to and from the stadium.

Parking at the Parc de Princes

There is no standard parking available at the Parc des Princes.

Accessible Parking at Parc de Princes

There is specific accessible parking available for fans requiring easy access to the stadium for accessibility needs. This is parking is in close proximity to the away sector but will require advance notice.

Fans requiring this parking should email disabilitysupport@nufc.co.uk no later than Thursday 23rd November 2023.

On Arrival at the Parc de Princes

All Newcastle United supporters with tickets in the away section will start the entry process on ‘Route de la Reina’ where the road meets ‘Rue du Commandant Guilbaud’. Supporters will be directed down ‘Rue du Commandant Guilbaud’, at this point there will be a soft ticket check to make sure your ticket is for the away section. Fans will then walk down the street and turn right in to a sterile area for Newcastle United fans (pictured below). At this point there will be a body search complete by Paris Saint Germain stewards and potentially a second body search conducted by the local police. Fans will then proceed to the turnstile to enter the away section. It should be noted this area is quiet poorly lit, there will be several Newcastle United stewards available, should anyone require assistance.

Supporters in the lower section will be provided with a wristband on entry to the stadium, this will grant access to the lower tier of the away section. This wristband must be worn at all times to allow access. There will be no migration allowed from the upper tier to the lower tier.

Supporters in the away section will be surrounded to the left and right by large netting.

Access to all sections of the away end is via stairs – for any supporters with accessibility needs please email disability support on disabilitysupport@nufc.co.uk no later than Thursday 23rd November and we will register this and liaise with Paris Saint German to provide support.

Supporters with Category 1 tickets will enter via gate 117 on ‘Rue Claude Farrere’ and are advised not to wear Newcastle United club colours. Entrance for Category 1 ticket holders is from 7.30pm.

Wheelchair Access

All wheelchair accessible tickets are located in the away section. The entry process will be the same as outlined above. There will be a designated support line on the right-hand side of the searches to allow easier access. We would advise arriving at least 90 minutes before kick off for a smoother entry procedure.

In the location of the wheelchair access seats the position of the personal assistant seat is located behind wheelchair user seating locations.

If you require any further clarification or assistance on this – please email disability support with questions on disabilitysupport@nufc.co.uk.

Alcohol & Smoking

There will be no alcohol served at Parc de Princes.

It is not permitted to smoke inside the stadium; however supporters will be allowed to smoke outside on the concourse at the ground level.

Kiosks in Parc de Princes

There are two kiosks available for Newcastle United fans in the away sector, one on the upper level concourse and one on the ground level concourse. Kiosks will accept cash and card payments. Kiosk will sell hot and cold food and beverages and will close shortly after half time.

Toilets at Parc de Princes

There are ample toilet facilities for the away sector at Parc de Princes on both the ground level and upper level of the away sector. There is a disabled access toilet available on the middle level of the away sector and this can be accessed by asking any of the stewards on that level.

Medical and Disability support facilities at Parc de Princes

There is a medical room at the stadium and the stewards will be able to direct you there if required.

Bag Policy

Bags of A4 size and smaller will be permitted in the stadium and will be searched on entry.

For any supporters who require a bag containing medical equipment or supplies please contact disabilitysupport@nufc.co.uk no later than Thursday 23rd November 2023.

There is no bag storage available at the Parc des Princes

Flags

Flags and banners smaller than 2 meters will be permitted and do not require any preapproval for this fixture.

Flags will be checked by Paris Saint German stewards before admission. Newcastle United stewards will be on hand to support if necessary.

Flags that are offensive or discriminatory in nature will not be permitted. Flags representing Palastine or Israel will also not be permitted.

Prohibited Items

The following items are not permitted at the Parc de Prances:

Flagpoles

Glass or plastic bottles

Cans

Knives

Vuvuzelas

Laser pointers

Long umbrellas (small, extendable umbrellas are permitted)

Pyrotechnics and explosive materials (including flares, firecrackers and smoke bombs)

Weapons

Drugs

Animals

Following the game

Newcastle United Supporters will be held back for a minimum of 30 minutes following the conclusion of the game. Please note during this period, we have been advised that facilities will not be available for fans to use.

After the holdback, Newcastle United fans will exit the stadium via the same route. We have been advised by Paris Saint Germain that ‘Porte de Saint Cloud’ metro station will be open and operating until 1.00am.