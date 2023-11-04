Opinion

Kalvin Phillips could be the answer

When Kalvin Phillips moved to Manchester City last season, the immediate concern was raised, whether he would actually play a significant role in Pep Guardiola’s on-field plans.

Unfortunately for the Yorkshireman, he’s only made fifteen appearances since the start of the 22-23 season.

In fairness, Kalvin Phillips did suffer a shoulder injury that season which required surgery and kept him sidelined for some of the time. However, Pep’s comments on Phillip’s weight after returning from the World Cup was the start of the negative press that has been built around the relationship between player and manager.

Despite all of this, there is still a very talented and capable player sitting on Manchester City’s bench not getting the minutes he needs.

Obviously, what needs to happen is a move for the 27 year old, but the question is where?

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a number of clubs, but a move that could suit all parties involved, could be a transfer to the North-East. With Sandro Tonali being banned for 10 months after being found guilty of breaching betting rules, Newcastle need to fill the void and with injuries mounting up, they are looking short with a demanding fixture schedule ahead of them this season.

Eddie Howe has proven his ability to coach and motivate individuals, with the latter being key to Phillips finding the form he showed at Leeds United. This could be a marriage made in heaven.

The asking price though could be an issue, as Newcastle United find themselves balancing FFP limitations. Also, after spending big money on Tonali, Dan Ashworth and the Newcastle board more than likely have not budgeted for a central midfielder when the next transfer window opens.

Manchester City also would not want to lose too much money on the deal after only having the player for just over a year. The club don’t tend to loan players to other clubs in the Premier League either, so a six month loan with no obligation to purchase probably won’t be an option.

Kalvin Phillips does need this move as much as Newcastle need another body in midfield, with consistent appearances being critical as Euro 2024 approaches. Although Gareth Southgate will inevitably select Phillips for the final squad heading out to Germany no matter the circumstance, his starting place in the eleven will not be cemented. He needs game time and needs to show he can operate and be the player who can play the number eight role alongside Declan Rice.

With the next transfer window approaching, this is a move that Newcastle could potentially get over the line if financially achievable and the club starts the process early.

However, with Manchester City also still competing in multiple competitions, will they be willing to lose an international from their squad, no matter how little game time he is currently getting.

