News

Journalist urges Newcastle United not to sack Eddie Howe – Facing upcoming fixture schedule

This is really good on Eddie Howe.

Ian Ladyman writing for The Mail (see below) about the Newcastle United boss.

Heralding the achievements of Eddie Howe.

The man from The Mail saying everybody should be now appreciating what Eddie Howe has done these past two years, after inheriting a total mess from Steve Bruce.

Ladyman saying no daft decisions from the Newcastle United owners, even if upcoming results are poor.

With Eddie Howe having already shown his ability AND what is coming up (see below) is a really tough schedule.

Ian Ladyman writing in The Mail about Eddie Howe and Newcastle United – 23 November 2023:

‘This feels like a moment to remember and appreciate just how far Newcastle have travelled under Eddie Howe and how far yet they may yet journey if he is allowed to build on the achievements of his first 24 months.

His transformation of Newcastle from the ragged bunch left behind by Steve Bruce to the team capable of dismantling PSG has at times felt complete. Equally the real challenge, the harder one, is not getting his club in to the Champions League but keeping them there.

Playing Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday (or a variation thereof) when other upwardly mobile clubs are not places a relentless strain on resources and physical and mental stamina and they say you don’t really get to understand that until you are stuck in the middle of it.

In some ways, it would serve a purpose for Newcastle to exit the Champions League early. That may sound twisted but there is a sound argument that what matters now is not progressing through the rounds this season but ensuring they are back in it again next year. And a spring calendar free of European football would help with that.

If this balance of where you want to be and where you need to go sounds fragile then that’s because it is. On the field, however, the challenges for Howe and his players are clear.

This week goes: Chelsea, PSG, United. Beyond that Newcastle face Everton and Tottenham away and also have games with Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa all in a row in January. The way they emerge from all of that will go a large way to determining the path taken this season.

The winter, then, may get difficult and Howe may yet manage his way through it. He did it last season as he rolled his squad through a trying spell in early spring.

If he does not, though, then what everybody will need is a little patience and a little perspective. We should all recall that night in October.

Clubs owned by Gulf states always wish to travel fast. City did. PSG still do. That can lead to daft decisions and Newcastle must be prepared to buck the trend on that.

Howe has already earned the right to take this club through what may turn out to be a season of calibration and readjustment.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports