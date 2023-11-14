News

John Carver confirms Newcastle United star is on the radar

John Carver can now look forward to the 2024 Euros finals in Germany.

As part of former Newcastle United number two Steve Clarke’s backroom staff, Carver heading to Germany after they qualified with plenty to spare.

Could there be one or two late additions to that squad next summer?

As a lifelong Newcastle fan, John Carver says he still watches the club he supports more than any other and has given rave reviews to one particular player.

Tino Livramento is eligible to play for England and is in the current Under 21s squad, however, with a Scottish mother he also has the option of eventually committing to Scotland instead.

Having watched the exciting young player for Newcastle United this season, John Carver describes Tino Livramento as having been ‘absolutely outstanding’ when getting his chance.

Against both Man City in the Carabao Cup and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Livramento was Newcastle’s man of the match and arguably the best player on both sides in each game.

No wonder John Carver is happy to say the young Newcastle star is definitely on the Scotland ‘radar’ of talented players they would love to convince to sign up for them at senior level.

John Carver talking to The Herald about Tino Livramento:

“He’s a super player.

“As you know, it’s no secret Newcastle’s my team.

“I watch that team more than anybody.

“And he’s been absolutely outstanding.

“But, again, he’s a young boy, he’s a young player developing.

“He’s trying to find his way in the Newcastle team and because of the injury situation he’s in there.

“Listen, if he’s got some sort of relation who is Scottish then we have to look at it. It’s then down to what he decides and they decide.

“It’s a difficult situation when you’re dealing with such a young player. And a bit like Anderson, he’s mature for his age, which is why he’s been in the team.

“But you have to give these players time to develop and trying to make decisions.

“They are big decisions for their future.

“He [Tino Livramento] is on the [Scotland] radar, for sure.

“I think I have spoken about it in the past.

“He is on the radar and as [Elliot] Anderson was, and [Harvey] Barnes is, and many others out there.

“The one thing I will stress, it’s important, though, that the players who are coming to play for Scotland want to play for Scotland.

“And I’ve always stressed this since I’ve been here, these players want to be here and want to be part of it, that’s the most important thing, but that’s for the future.”