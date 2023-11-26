News

Joelinton tells it like it is after hammering Chelsea – Absolutely love him

Newcastle United have so many talented players and just as importantly, so many of them are great people, really committed characters who clearly give their all, with surely the top of the tree in many fans’ eyes that epitomises the great character, is Joelinton.

When he scored on Saturday, it felt like all of us were on the pitch with him when he lashed it into the net and went off on his celebration.

In the first half we all felt his pain, when Joelinton missed the easiest of open goals that would have put Newcastle immediately back in front after Chelsea’s equalise, that header somehow going wide when an open goal five yards away awaited.

After this excellent thrashing of Chelsea, Joelinton telling it like it is, summing up perfectly Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United: ‘I think what we have here, many teams don’t have. Is the togetherness. We are a family. We fight for each other. On the pitch we give everything.’

This doesn’t mean that Newcastle United automatically win every game BUT it does mean that Eddie Howe and the players do everything they possibly can to make that happen, each and every game.

Can anybody honestly say that about all of the Chelsea players yesterday, any of them?

Joelinton talking to NUFC TV about Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 and scoring his first goal of the season:

“I think we have a really good squad, really strong, with great character.

“I think what we have here, many teams don’t have.

“Is the togetherness.

“We are a family.

“We fight for each other.

“On the pitch we give everything.

“I think it is the most important [thing].

“Finally [scored], the first of the season.

“I have been trying, missed a big chance in the first half.

“I knew I had to respond and today I felt good, felt I could score.

“Like the gaffer likes to say [Joelinton starts laughing as Eddie Howe is standing behind him out of shot!], ‘press is attack weapon’ and I believe he [Thiago Silva] could make a mistake and he did.

“It’s just to [then] be cool and finish in the goal and that’s what I did.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports