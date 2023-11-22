Videos

Joelinton red card an absolute disgrace in Brazil 0 Argentina 1 – Watch what really happened here

Joelinton will be absolutely fuming and rightly so.

The Newcastle United star came off the bench last night (In UK time, a 1am Wednesday kick-off) for Brazil on 72 minutes with Argentina very lucky to be leading 1-0, their only serious effort on target all match as the home side failed with a series of chances. Bruno Guimaraes having a canny game in the middle of the pitch.

However, with Brazil chasing an equaliser, Joelinton finding himself red carded only nine minutes after coming on.

A ridiculous decision as Atletico Madrid player Rodrigo De Paul was hanging on to Joelinton, dragging him back, as he ran with the ball.

Then when the Brazil midfielder pushed him in the chest, the Argentina player pretended he’d been hit in the face to get the NUFC / Brazil star sent off.

That red card decision summing up a terrible refereeing performance.

It was a feisty match thanks to the approach of both sides but somehow the referee managed to give a red and three yellows to Brazil, yet not a single card to Argentina, whilst he also awarded 10 more fouls (26 v 16) against Brazil.

In the 81st minute incident maybe Joelinton deserved a yellow card for retaliating and pushing his opponent, BUT at the very least Rodrigo De Paul should have had a yellow for holding AND then another yellow (or straight red) for cheating to get his opponent sent off.

Just have a look at this video footage.

Here you see it definitely looks like Joelinton just pushes Rodrigo De Paul in the chest but you can’t tell for absolutely sure, as the Argentina player ends up writhing around on the floor holding his face. Trying to make out I think that Joelinton has headbutted him.

Joelinton got a red card for this????pic.twitter.com/ZL6FrZgYl8 — All Things Cristiano (@CristianoTalk) November 22, 2023

However, when you see it from this angle, well, it speaks for itself!

🚨🚨| RED CARD: Joelinton has received a red! Brazil 0-1 Argentina pic.twitter.com/GINVbwQMNQ — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 22, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Brazil contest Joelinton’s red card, on the evidence of the video above I would think they’d have a great chance of getting it overturned surely.

Newcastle United players on international duty in November 2023:

Wednesday 15 November

Israel 1 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar missing from the matchday squad for this Euro qualifier due to ‘muscular problems’, hopefully just a precaution

Thursday 16 November

Slovakia 4 Iceland 2

A brilliant night for Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia needed a point to guarantee qualification for Germany next summer and they did it in some style, hitting four goals.

Martin Dubravka picked up a yellow card and Iceland scored with their only two efforts on target in this Euro qualifier, however, the Newcastle keeper won’t have been too concerned about that at the final whistle, as he celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 finals.

Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Sweden already having no chance of qualification but nice to see Emil Krafth back playing for his country after more than a year’s absence due to injury. The Newcastle defender introduced at 2-0 down in this Euro qualifier, playing the final half hour.

Colombia 2 Brazil 1

A disastrous night for Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates, as Joelinton sat this one out as an unused sub.

All looked to be going according to plan as Martinelli gave Brazil a fourth minute lead, set up by Vinicius Junior.

However, two late goals in four minutes from Luis Diaz saw this World Cup qualifier turned on its head. Bruno Guimaraes playing ok but poor defending from the likes of Arsenal’s Gabriel and Marquinhos of PSG handing victory to the home side.

England Elite League side (Under 20s) 0 Italy Under 20s 3

Lewis Hall started this latest England Elite Squad match.

The Newcastle United left sided player completing the whole match as the England youngsters lost 3-0 at home to Italy.

Friday 17 November

England 2 Malta 0

Kieran Trippier played the full match in this latest Euro qualifier, picking up his 46th England cap.

The Newcastle United defender one of the few to do himself justice against such woeful opposition.

Saturday 18 November

Switzerland 1 Kosovo 1

Fabian Schar passed fit to return to the Switzerland matchday squad and watched on as his teammates drew this Euro qualifier.

However, with Israel losing to Romania, it has now meant Switzerland guaranteed to be in Germany next summer, with a game still to be played on Tuesday in this group, away to Romania.

Serbia Under 21s 0 England Under 21s 3

Tino Livramento starring in this Under 21s Euro qualifying group game, the Newcastle defender playing the full 90 minutes.

Sunday 19 November

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Slovakia 2

With Slovakia having already qualified in some style for Germany next summer, Martin Dubravka given a shift off to allow another keeper a game. In the Newcastle goalkeeper’s absence yet another win for Slovakia in this final Euro group qualifier.

Sweden 2 Estonia 0

Great to see Emil Krafth back starting for Sweden.

This was his first 90 minutes for Sweden in 17 months, following that awful injury away at Tranmere in August 2022.

A dead rubber of a Euro qualifier as Sweden’s qualifying chances disappeared a long time ago, nice story though for Emil Krafth to start in a 2-0 win.

Monday 20 November

North Macedonia 1 England 1

Yet another uninspiring display under an uninspiring Gareth Southgate.

Kieran Trippier had withdrawn from the squad ahead of this final Euro qualifier, to deal with a personal matter.

England needing a second half own goal to save them from defeat to lowly North Macedonia, who had taken the lead just before half-time, when a penalty was awarded. Pickford saving initially but penalty taker Bardhi scoring with the follow up.

Germany Under 20s 2 England Elite League side (Under 20s) 3

Lewis Hall arrived as a second half sub in this latest England Elite Squad match.

The Newcastle United left sided player coming on after 60 minutes with the scoreline 2-2.

England going down to 10 men when Nelson Abbey was sent off with 11 minutes to go but despite going a man down, Lewis Hall and his international teammates coming up with a winning goal a minute into added time, scored by Charlie Webster.

Tuesday 21 November

Brazil 0 Argentina 1

A third World Cup group qualifier defeat in a row for Brazil but this time they can count themselves very unlucky.

Bruno Guimaraes starting once again and in a feisty game, the Newcastle midfielder helping Brazil be the better team but they couldn’t take their chances. A smash and grab as Otamendi scored a header from a corner on 63 minutes, the only serious effort on target all game from Argentina, who only had one other effort of any description on target in the entire match.

Romania 1 Switzerland 0

Both countries had already qualified for Germany next summer and good to see Fabian Schar passed fit once again and ok to be on the bench.

An unused sub in this dead rubber Euro qualifier, with hopefully the Switzerland boss having understood that with so much football for Newcastle recently, it would be best to take care of Fabian Schar in this set of internationals. Only to play him if absolutely necessary.