News

Jamie Carragher verdict on Newcastle United and Manchester United

Jamie Carragher has been talking ahead of tonight’s match.

Newcastle United the visitors at Old Trafford, to take on Manchester United.

A rerun of the final back in February, with tonight deciding who will go into the draw for the quarter-finals.

Jamie Carragher declaring that Manchester United have got a ‘lot of injuries’ at the moment.

Seemingly oblivious that Newcastle United have got it far worse when it comes to unavailable players.

Jamie Carragher predicts a 1-0 home win for Man U, which would keep Erik ten Hag in the job for a few more days.

However, interesting to see what the Glazers will do if Eddie Howe pulls off a massive victory tonight.

Jamie Carragher talking to the official EFL site ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle United:

“I’m going to go for Manchester United.

“I know [Manchester] United have got a lot of injuries at the moment, but I think if they can get a few back for that, they’ve still got a deeper squad than Newcastle United.

“I think both teams will make changes but I think home advantage and I think Manchester United will just get through,

“Prediction: Manchester United 1 Newcastle United 0”