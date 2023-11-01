Jamie Carragher verdict on Newcastle United and Manchester United
Jamie Carragher has been talking ahead of tonight’s match.
Newcastle United the visitors at Old Trafford, to take on Manchester United.
A rerun of the final back in February, with tonight deciding who will go into the draw for the quarter-finals.
Jamie Carragher declaring that Manchester United have got a ‘lot of injuries’ at the moment.
Seemingly oblivious that Newcastle United have got it far worse when it comes to unavailable players.
Jamie Carragher predicts a 1-0 home win for Man U, which would keep Erik ten Hag in the job for a few more days.
However, interesting to see what the Glazers will do if Eddie Howe pulls off a massive victory tonight.
Jamie Carragher talking to the official EFL site ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle United:
“I’m going to go for Manchester United.
“I know [Manchester] United have got a lot of injuries at the moment, but I think if they can get a few back for that, they’ve still got a deeper squad than Newcastle United.
“I think both teams will make changes but I think home advantage and I think Manchester United will just get through,
“Prediction: Manchester United 1 Newcastle United 0”
