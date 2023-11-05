News

Jamie Carragher reacts to embarrassing Arsenal statement after Newcastle defeat – This is excellent

Jamie Carragher has absolutely nailed it here.

The former Liverpool defender reacting after Arsenal released a quite astonishing and embarrassing official statement (see below) on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal claiming a massive miscarriage of justice, cheated out of all three points, totally backing what Mike Arteta had said in his own embarrassing comments after losing to Newcastle United.

Jamie Carragher stating about the Arsenal statement and about what happened during this Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 match – 5 November 2023:

‘I have just seen Arsenal put a statement out.

I don’t really agree with that.

You know, this happened a few weeks ago with Liverpool and I think it was a different set of circumstances in some ways, but I didn’t really agree with what Liverpool put out at the time.

I covered the [Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0] game last night and on the back of Mikel Arteta’s interview I said I loved it. And the reason I said that was because far too often, managers before and after games just speak in cliches, they don’t tell us how they really feel.

I love the fact that Mikel Arteta was passionate, he was really honest, he was emotional and it was great TV, that’s why I loved it.

I didn’t actually agree with what he said, in terms of not being happy about VAR.

There were three checks of it and then the goal gets given BUT I’m still scratching my head to think about what exactly is Arsenal and Mikel Arteta unhappy about, with that goal, what part of it?

So put yourself in Howard Webb’s position, or VAR, they can’t conclusively know whether that ball was in or out and the on-field decision was that the game carried on, so they had to go with that.

The ball comes in the box, is there a foul?

It is probably a 50/50 but it is not a terrible decision, it can go either way. An me having been a centre-back, I would look at Gabriel and say you know what, you should have been stronger, head that away.

And the last bit about offside, it wasn’t given on the field, very difficult to give it, of course it was. But VAR didn’t have an angle, or a camera, that could see that, because of what happened, the ball being so close to Joelinton, everybody being in close proximity.

So what do you want VAR to do?

What do you want the officials to do?

You can go and say, we are the Premier League, the money we have in the league, should we have camera angles that cover every single piece of pitch if you like. Yes, I get that, that can be an argument, can we improve that, so it makes it easier for the officials.

But this is not another one to jump on the bandwagon with VAR and just batter people at Stockley Park and the officials, because that is not right.

Nothing was conclusive after the goal was given on-field, so it had to be a goal.

End of story.’

Arsenal official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

