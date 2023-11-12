Opinion

It is all Eddie’s fault

I had to sit down and contemplate last night, if I was setting my hopes and aspirations a little too high this season for my beloved Newcastle United and was I right to feel as disappointed as I did with the Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 result.

After a couple of night-caps I eventually went to bed, still with the belief that anything below a top four finish this season would be an underachievement.

This Newcastle United team is far better than anyone elsewhere gives them credit for.

We all know that we are suffering from an injury crisis as bad as anyone can remember, however, I still don’t like to harp on about it.

Did anyone really think that Bournemouth would turn us over at the Vitality Stadium?

Any side that Eddie Howe puts out these days is well capable of winning.

The 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Old Trafford earlier this month is proof of that.

Fatigue did play a massive part in our demise against the Cherries.

Still, there were some creditable performances from our players.

Jamal Lascalles has never ever let our club down and Nick Pope played with the valour of a squaddie defending Rorke’s Drift.

I said in the summer that Newcastle United had unearthed a diamond in Lewis Miley.

This young lad plays the game in an assured style and with calmness way beyond his tender years.

He is going to be a massive player for us for the next decade or more.

I said the other day that Tino Livramento will become one of the best players in the world and also stay at Newcastle United for the rest of his career.

There is no need for players to go anywhere else now because our team is heading for the very top.

This international break couldn’t have come at a better time for us, to hopefully recharge the batteries and get a few lads closer to full fitness.

It is testimony to the magnificent job that Eddie Howe has done, that yours truly, expects Newcastle to pretty much win every game we play these days.

Elsewhere in the league, the Salfords managed to overcome the mighty Luton Town 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Tottenham are once again going all ‘Spursy’, and conceded two injury time goals to a hungry and rampant pack of Wolves at Molineux.

Arsenal got back to doing what they do best, beating teams near the bottom.

And the famous old scouse mackems defeated Uncle Woy’s Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, in their quest to be more than 12 points above the relegation zone by the time they eventually receive their points deduction.

Don’t we all just love being in the Premier League.

The answer to that question all depends on whereabouts you were born in the North East I suppose.

Roll on Chelsea at hyem, followed by the crunch ‘re-match’ with PSG in Paris at the end of the month.

I’ll be expecting to do very well in both of those games too and it’s all Eddie’s fault.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports