Opinion

If you remember, we asked fans which win most important – Man U (a), Arsenal (h), Dortmund (a)?

The question we were asking Newcastle United fans back in mid-October was – What order of importance do you put on winning these three NUFC matches?

What are your priorities, winning which game is most important, then second most important, least important?

We were talking about the first week in November.

Three absolutely huge matches for Newcastle United fans that could potentially dictate the direction of the entire season.

Three games, three competitions.

Now that these three games have been played out, we thought we would revisit what we said / asked back in mid-October AND more importantly, how Newcastle United fans viewed this run of three massive matches within the space of a week…

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United

A win would see Eddie Howe’s side into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, then with Man City, Man U, Tottenham and Brighton guaranteed to be all eliminated by that point, potentially one or two other favourites to win the competition, potentially a massive chance for NUFC to go all the way.

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal

This would be a massive statement win in the Premier League AND potentially meaning so much more on top of that. Newcastle currently on an unbeaten run of seven games in all competitions and if winning against both Palace and Wolves at the end of this month, NUFC could really be amongst it at the top end if beating the Gunners as well.

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle

The Dortmund home game is before this and depending on what happens in that third round of group games, a win in Germany could guarantee Eddie’s side have qualified to the last 16 knockout stages. Or at the very least, put NUFC in a very strong position to do so.

So if you could guarantee now what would happen in these three Newcastle United matches in that first week of November, which order of winning priority would you put this trio of games in?

These were the results as we gave Newcastle United fans the six options of priority in winning these matches:

24.4% Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Arsenal

20.4% Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United

19.4% Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal

15.1% Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Manchester United

11.9% Manchester United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund

8.8% Arsenal, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund

To put in a more simple form, we applied three points for each vote for a match rated most important, two points for a match rated second most important, then one point for each game rated third / least important.

This then gives the following ranking order of how Newcastle United fans see the trio of matches as most important:

36.4% Borussia Dortmund

32.7% Man U

30.9% Arsenal

My up to date conclusions

So, the three matches have now been played out, we have watched Man U 0 Newcastle 3, Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0, Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0.

Whilst Dortmund emerged as the one of the three Newcastle United fans most wanted to win, when asked back in mid-October, the bottom line is that there was basically next to nothing in it between the three matches, when it came to which you had wanted to win.

Maybe we should do another poll now, asking what Newcastle United fans would choose, if they could press a button and change which combination of matches NUFC had won and which they’d lost.

Arsenal ended up just slightly below the other two when Newcastle United fans were asked the question last month BUT having seen the way that Arteta and the Gunners have behaved, would any single supporter really swap that Arsenal win for one in Dortmund???

Similarly, having seen how devastated everybody was at Man U after that stunning 3-0 victory and the massive reaction afterwards in the media and elsewhere, would Newcastle United fans be trading that win for one in Germany instead?

It is of course an impossible question and that is why we asked it originally, asking Newcastle United fans to choose between winning three such huge matches was / is always going to be impossible to have a definitive action.

As I say though, having seen the way that Arsenal, their manager, their fans, have gone on with their shameful embarrassing behaviour, I am pretty sure that if we asked now, that win over the Gunners would be the most popular of the three, simply because of how incredibly bad losers they were.