I hope the glory hunters are hurting today after Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3

Well there you have it.

The super Geordies of Newcastle United totally outgunned the once mighty Manchester United at Old Trafford, with a hungry makeshift side.

We were bloody amazing too off the pitch. Those away fans brought tears to my eyes.

Shame also on the folk that wrote us off last night, before a ball was even kicked.

After reading the learned Simon Ritter’s article earlier, I looked up the negative comments he was referring too.

Oh ye of little faith. You all know who you are and today you look silly.

Eddie Howe has earned the right and respect to pick the best team he thinks is capable of getting a result, in whatever competition we are in.

A big call out for our new boys, Lewis Hall and man of the match Tino Livramento.

The whole team were actually superb and when Joe Willock plonked in our third goal, I realised that I had been kidding myself all along by considering taking Viagra.

I left my glasses in the bar on Tuesday, so it’s a must that I revisit Whitley Bay today, which will allow me to take in a few scoops with the lads.

I know we drew Chelsea away in the quarter-final but are we really bothered?

We have just knocked out the two Manchester clubs in successive ties.

There is nothing to stop us going one better than last season and end up winning the Carabao Cup.

At last we have a manager with a winning mentality, that quite rightfully treats the old League Cup as an opportunity to win silverware.

The likes of Mourinho in the past and now Guardiola, have always treat this competition with respect.

After my article yesterday, I cannot finish today’s without a mention of Manchester United.

They are definitely on the slide with some very mediocre players and a manager who looks relatively clueless and out of his depth.

I said that the Salford Reds were one of the teams on our immediate radar last season, as we surged up the Premier League.

We are now about to leave them behind.

Let ignorant and deluded talkshow hosts like Andy Goldstein believe that Man Utd are this wonderful and glamourous club in the sunny North West, that every man and his dog wants to play for.

We are Newcastle United. The real deal.

The institution that was formed when the clubs from the East and West of our great city amalgamated back in the 19th century.

The club whose supporters don’t take to wearing Norwich scarves when they don’t win nowt for a couple of years.

I hope the glory hunters are hurting today, as much as some of us are going to be celebrating after sticking it up them at the ‘Theatre of Screams’.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports