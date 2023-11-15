News

Howard Webb gives Arsenal definitive answers on Newcastle United winning goal – Happy now?

Ten days ago, Arsenal released an official statement (see below) giving their backing to Howard Webb.

This followed the Newcastle United 1-0 win over the Gunners at St James’ Park.

Arsenal stating in that official release: ‘We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.’

Well let us see if they are as good as their word.

As Howard Webb has now given Arsenal, the definitive answers they wanted on the Newcastle United winning goal, scored by Anthony Gordon.

That Anthony goal was subject to three separate checks by Video Assistant Referee Andy Madley.

For the possibility of the ball going out of play earlier in the move.

Joelinton’s challenge on Gabriel.

Then a possible offside also looked at.

After a very lengthy period of time looking at all the possible / available camera angles, the decision was made that the goal stood.

To this day, Arsenal have not said exactly why this goal should not have been given, instead their approach appears to be, because there were three different aspects to consider, that each on their own could have seen the goal disallowed if shown to be proved, the Gunners assuming / hoping surely one of the three should have stopped the winning goal been given.

PMGOL chief Howard Webb has now given Arsenal the answers they were demanding, so surely they will now accept whatever his decision explanation is? After all, they stated in that official release that they absolutely support him in his attempts to have the highest possible refereeing and VAR standards.

Howard Webb appeared on Match Officials Mic’d Up on Tuesday evening.

Webb admitting that the goal had prompted ‘an unusual situation, with three aspects for the VAR to check.’ Which is of course why it took so long.

Howard Webb dealing with each of the three aspects that were checked on the Anthony Gordon goal:

Ball out of play?

Howard Webb saying VAR official Andy Madley was correct in determining that there was no conclusive angle to rule the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock retrieved it and then crossed the ball.

Foul by Joelinton?

Howard Webb declaring ‘…could be a foul, might be a foul… the VAR decides the footage isn’t clear to intervene for a clear error.’ The PGMOL boss explaining that this was and is still, simply a subjective matter. As in, a decision a referee makes countless times in a match, deciding whether a challenge is a foul or not. Referee Stuart Attwell had decided it wasn’t a foul and so it would have needed a clear and obvious error to have been made by Attwell for the VAR to intervene. Howard Webb making it absolutely clear that this was most definitely not the case and so VAR totally correct in accepting that this had to simply stay with the on-field decision.

Offside?

Once again, Howard Webb saying that there had been absolutely nothing wrong with how VAR handled this aspect, Webb declaring ‘The [VAR] process actually was correct.’ The match official chief stating there was no way VAR could pinpoint the precise moment to check offside, with the ball wedged between Joelinton and Gabriel.

Howard Webb though did go on to say that in his opinion, two red cards should have been given in the match.

Firstly, for the shameful cowardly Kai Havertz challenge on Sean Longstaff, clearly no intention of going for the ball and where only by pure luck and a split second, Longstaff wasn’t seriously injured.

Secondly, for the stupid Bruno Guimaraes incident where the NUFC midfielder connected with his forearm on Jorginho’s head as he ran past, something that was never going to harm the Arsenal player (unless he hurt himself when collapsing so theatrically) but could easily have seen Bruno get sent off on another day for his stupidity.

Howard Webb declaring last night – ‘A couple of situations that, in the cold light of day, we would expect a red card in both of those situations.’

The behaviour of everybody at Arsenal has been appalling since that final whistle at St James’ Park, their captain disgracefully refusing to shake hands with United captain Jamaal Lascelles, Arteta’s outrageous childish comments (see below) in his post-match interview, then that astonishing Arsenal official statement the following day, saying they backed all the embarrassing comments their manager had made.

So now is the time for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to do the right thing. They don’t have to agree with all the decisions that were made BUT they do have to apologise for the appalling behaviour AND say that they accept what Howard Webb has explained to them AND that there was nothing untoward that happened in that defeat. Simply a case of certain decisions going against them during the match, as indeed was the case with Newcastle United, who had the most obvious one go against them, Havertz very very very lucky not to have been sent off.

If Arsenal refuse to accept Howard Webb’s explanation and refuse to apologise, then they are clearly bringing the game into disrepute by not accepting the authority and honesty of match officials. Which should then lead to various punishments, including a significant number of points deducted from their Premier League total.

Mikel Arteta speaking after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – 4 November 2023:

“It was embarrassing what happened and how the goal stands.

“I had 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It is an absolute disgrace.

“If there was a team looking to win the game today it was Arsenal.

“Embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands, in the Premier League, this league we say is the best in the world.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.

“It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here.

“We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week.

“When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough.

“I feel embarrassed to be part of this.

“It’s a disgrace, that’s what it is.

“It’s a disgrace.

“We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands.

“I feel embarrassed but I have to be the one to come here and defend the club and ask for help.

“Again, I feel embarrassed.”

Arsenal official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.’