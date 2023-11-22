News

Hopefully this proves good news for Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

The November internationals started badly for Fabian Schar, when he was ruled out of last Wednesday’s matchday squad, with the Switzerland football federation confirming the news to Swiss media outlet Blick, ‘The SFV confirmed Fabian Schär’s absence from today’s game against Israel in the Pancho Arena in Felcsut. After the high strain of the last few weeks, he is suffering from muscular problems.The Eastern Swiss player was on the field for 90 minutes in every Premier League and Champions League game for his club Newcastle. The central defender will do customized individual training in the hotel together with the Kondi trainer. Those players who are not in the starting line-up also complete training after the game – but in the stadium.’

The hope was that this was just a precaution, rather than a new serious worry for Eddie Howe. Especially with Sven Botman having his significant injury absence.

Saturday night saw Fabian Schar passed fit for Switzerland’s match against Kosovo as he returned to the matchday squad and a bonus for Eddie Howe, as Schar remaining an unused sub on the night. The NUFC star watching on as his international teammates booked Switzerland’s place in Germany next summer, a 1-1 draw proving enough to guarantee qualification as Israel lost their game.

Tuesday night saw the two qualified sides meeting, Romania picking up a 1-0 home win.

Fabian Schar was once again passed fit for the subs bench but remained there for the entire game.

Hopefully this proves good news for Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar and the classy defender is fine to start against Chelsea on Saturday. It very much looks as though the Switzerland boss has played fair and looked after Fabian Schar, accepting that with all the football he’d played for Newcastle United, that not playing him was the ideal thing for the player (and NUFC!). That decision made easier in this latest match with it having been a dead rubber.

The last thing Eddie Howe will need is any of his key players returning from international duty with any injury issues, at a time when he will now be hoping to build up his squad’s numbers once again, after a crazy number of players have recently been ruled out.

Newcastle United players on international duty in November 2023:

Wednesday 15 November

Israel 1 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar missing from the matchday squad for this Euro qualifier due to ‘muscular problems’, hopefully just a precaution

Thursday 16 November

Slovakia 4 Iceland 2

A brilliant night for Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia needed a point to guarantee qualification for Germany next summer and they did it in some style, hitting four goals.

Martin Dubravka picked up a yellow card and Iceland scored with their only two efforts on target in this Euro qualifier, however, the Newcastle keeper won’t have been too concerned about that at the final whistle, as he celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 finals.

Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Sweden already having no chance of qualification but nice to see Emil Krafth back playing for his country after more than a year’s absence due to injury. The Newcastle defender introduced at 2-0 down in this Euro qualifier, playing the final half hour.

Colombia 2 Brazil 1

A disastrous night for Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates, as Joelinton sat this one out as an unused sub.

All looked to be going according to plan as Martinelli gave Brazil a fourth minute lead, set up by Vinicius Junior.

However, two late goals in four minutes from Luis Diaz saw this World Cup qualifier turned on its head. Bruno Guimaraes playing ok but poor defending from the likes of Arsenal’s Gabriel and Marquinhos of PSG handing victory to the home side.

England Elite League side (Under 20s) 0 Italy Under 20s 3

Lewis Hall started this latest England Elite Squad match.

The Newcastle United left sided player completing the whole match as the England youngsters lost 3-0 at home to Italy.

Friday 17 November

England 2 Malta 0

Kieran Trippier played the full match in this latest Euro qualifier, picking up his 46th England cap.

The Newcastle United defender one of the few to do himself justice against such woeful opposition.

Saturday 18 November

Switzerland 1 Kosovo 1

Fabian Schar passed fit to return to the Switzerland matchday squad and watched on as his teammates drew this Euro qualifier.

However, with Israel losing to Romania, it has now meant Switzerland guaranteed to be in Germany next summer, with a game still to be played on Tuesday in this group, away to Romania.

Serbia Under 21s 0 England Under 21s 3

Tino Livramento starring in this Under 21s Euro qualifying group game, the Newcastle defender playing the full 90 minutes.

Sunday 19 November

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 Slovakia 2

With Slovakia having already qualified in some style for Germany next summer, Martin Dubravka given a shift off to allow another keeper a game. In the Newcastle goalkeeper’s absence yet another win for Slovakia in this final Euro group qualifier.

Sweden 2 Estonia 0

Great to see Emil Krafth back starting for Sweden.

This was his first 90 minutes for Sweden in 17 months, following that awful injury away at Tranmere in August 2022.

A dead rubber of a Euro qualifier as Sweden’s qualifying chances disappeared a long time ago, nice story though for Emil Krafth to start in a 2-0 win.

Monday 20 November

North Macedonia 1 England 1

Yet another uninspiring display under an uninspiring Gareth Southgate.

Kieran Trippier had withdrawn from the squad ahead of this final Euro qualifier, to deal with a personal matter.

England needing a second half own goal to save them from defeat to lowly North Macedonia, who had taken the lead just before half-time, when a penalty was awarded. Pickford saving initially but penalty taker Bardhi scoring with the follow up.

Germany Under 20s 2 England Elite League side (Under 20s) 3

Lewis Hall arrived as a second half sub in this latest England Elite Squad match.

The Newcastle United left sided player coming on after 60 minutes with the scoreline 2-2.

England going down to 10 men when Nelson Abbey was sent off with 11 minutes to go but despite going a man down, Lewis Hall and his international teammates coming up with a winning goal a minute into added time, scored by Charlie Webster.

Tuesday 21 November

Brazil 0 Argentina 1

A third World Cup group qualifier defeat in a row for Brazil but this time they can count themselves very unlucky.

Bruno Guimaraes starting once again and in a feisty game, the Newcastle midfielder helping Brazil be the better team but they couldn’t take their chances. A smash and grab as Otamendi scored a header from a corner on 63 minutes, the only serious effort on target all game from Argentina, who only had one other effort of any description on target in the entire match.

Joelinto came off the bench on 72 minutes but nine minutes later was red carded. A ridiculous decision as Rodrigo De Paul was hanging on to Joelinton as he ran with the ball, then when the Brazil midfielder pushed him in the chest, the Argentina player pretended he’d been hit in the face to get the NUFC star sent off. Bruno Guimaraes had been one of a number of Brazil players subbed three minutes earlier.

Romania 1 Switzerland 0

Both countries had already qualified for Germany next summer and good to see Fabian Schar passed fit once again and ok to be on the bench.

An unused sub in this dead rubber Euro qualifier, with hopefully the Switzerland boss having understood that with so much football for Newcastle recently, it would be best to take care of Fabian Schar in this set of internationals. Only to play him if absolutely necessary.