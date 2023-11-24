Opinion

‘He who shall not be named’ has been at it again

Stirring the pot and rubbing salt into old wounds regarding his disastrous tenure as manager of Newcastle United, ‘He who shall not be named’ has been at it again.

This time it is North Shields lad Sean Longstaff who is in the firing line from this odious man’s acid tongue.

According to him (ED: Steve Bruce) young Sean had his head turned by a potential big money deal to Manchester United.

After recovering from injury in 2019, he says Longstaff had a dip in form but that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer still came enquiring about the player’s availability, SB claiming that he decided though that there was still no way that he would allow Sean Longstaff to leave.

He (ED: Steve Bruce) goes on to claim that during this period, Sean Longstaff showed a great deal of immaturity.

That is especially rich coming from the man who referred to a fellow professional football manager and member of the PMA, as ‘the fella who got Bournemouth relegated.’

Sean Longstaff broke into the Newcastle United first team under the tutelage of the excellent Rafa Benitez.

Sean respected Benitez and at the time it was said that the usually reserved Rafa had taken a great shine to the lad.

When SB took hold of the Toon reins after Rafa had been forced out by the FCB, life at St James’ Park must have been one hell of a culture shock for the playing staff.

Sean Longstaff has since gone on record as saying that Eddie Howe spoke to him more times in his first month in charge, than SB had done in over two years.

I’m a proud North Shields man and I will always stick up for the Longstaffs.

Young Matty Longstaff was another great prospect and also forced himself into the first team.

He will be remembered for scoring the winner against SB’s beloved Man Utd at St James’ Park and also netting in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford. By the time SB was sacked, Matty had been sent out on loan. A dismal time at Aberdeen was followed by spells in the third and fourth tiers of the English league. Whether Matty was ‘Bruced’ or not is open to conjecture. He later suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury when out on loan again, before being released by Newcastle at the end of his contract.

Sean’s career though has went from strength to strength under Eddie Howe and there has even been talk of an international call-up.

He is a pivotal and influential part of the set-up as we continually strive to make progress.

I love having Geordies in the squad, the likes of Sean, Big Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Paul Dummett and Lewis Miley.

It’s also great that we have Toon supporting players with family connections who were born outside our region in Lewis Hall and Jacob Murphy.

What we don’t need is a Man Utd supporting plastic Daisy Hill bloke who was born in Corbridge, once again trying to take the moral high ground by labelling a grown man and proud Geordie as ‘immature’…

And make no mistake about it.

If there had of been big bucks put down on the table by Man Utd for Sean Longstaff, the FCB would have snapped their hands off and he would have been sent to Old Trafford with the blessing of ‘Bruce the Red’.