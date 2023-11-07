News

Harry Redknapp explains selection of the stand out Newcastle United star

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James’ Park.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose Newcastle United stand out star Anthony Gordon amongst his Premier League team of the week:

Sam Johnstone: “I wouldn’t say there was a lot of great keepers this weekend, but Sam Johnstone caught my eye. This boy’s having a good season and made a couple of excellent saves at Turf Moor. He was nice and calm with the ball at his feet too, you can see why he’s made the England squad.”

Ola Aina: “I’ve got to have Ola Aina in my side, what a finish that was. It’s got to be something good to beat a keeper as good as Martinez from that distance, it certainly was! He switched over to left-back during the game as well, I like to see players who can play in a couple of positions.”

Harry Maguire: “Harry Maguire’s back in my side this week, I thought he was rock-solid at Craven Cottage. You know what you’re going to get from Harry when he’s at his best. He was commanding, brave and really led this defence as they got a big clean sheet.”

Lewis Dunk: “Alongside him, I’m a big fan of Lewis Dunk. We all know how good a defender this fella is, not many get the better of him, I don’t think people realise the quality he has though. Some of his passes were outstanding and he was unlucky to have a lovely volley ruled out. He’s even started taking free kicks. You know the lad’s full of confidence when that’s happening!”

Tyrick Mitchell: “Tyrick Mitchell’s really made that left-back position his own at Palace over the last couple of years, and the young lad is getting better and better. He took his goal very well, that’s clearly an area of his game he’s been working on. He’s been in and around the England squad before, don’t be shocked if he’s back soon.”

Oliver Norwood: “What a penalty from Oliver Norwood to get Sheffield United the win, unbelievable! To hit it with that much power, that late in the game, that takes a lot of courage. He’s a good, experienced pro and has been in this side for quite a few years. He’s always got good technique though; he never panics with the ball at his feet.”

Jeremy Doku: “My star man has to be Jeremy Doku, what an easy choice that is! One goal, four assists, phenomenal from the young lad. Pep keeps talking about the potential this boy has and it’s easy to see why, he could become some player. Who’d have thought it, City score six and Haaland’s not involved in any of them!”

Bernardo Silva: “Not many players have been better than Bernardo Silva of late, he’s been brilliant. He does so much unselfish work that it means he doesn’t score too many, it was nice to see him getting a couple at the weekend. His second goal was absolutely world-class, just so classy. I don’t think people realise how good this little fella is.”

Ross Barkley: “I could have picked a number of the Luton lads, but it was great to see Ross Barkley have a good game. I was such a fan of this boy when he first broke through, and he’s probably not quite had the career that his talent deserves. You see how he comfortable he is with the ball at his feet and the quality of his passing and shooting, there’s still a top player. Hopefully, Ross can get his career back on track.”

Cameron Archer: “Cameron Archer has to be in the side, what a finish that was! It was a dramatic game at Bramall Lane and his goal got things going! He was very highly rated when he was younger, this young lad has a lot of talent. That goal might just give him and Sheffield United a real lift moving forward.”

Anthony Gordon: “I don’t think people realise how well Anthony Gordon is playing, he’s been superb of late. Whether it’s wide or even up front, he’s such a threat. He got so much pace and is so direct, he plays with a bit of an edge too, which I like. The less said about the VAR controversy the better though, we seem to be having a big scandal every other week!”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

