News

Harry Redknapp explains selection of stand out Newcastle United star

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two players from the game down at Bournemouth

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose one Newcastle United stand out star and one from Bournemouth amongst his Premier League team of the week:

I don’t often pick keepers who were on the losing side, but Nick Pope was absolutely top drawer against Bournemouth. If it wasn’t for this lad, Newcastle could have lost by four or five! It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the club, the injuries really are piling up for them.

That game at Stamford Bridge was ridiculous and Reece James was superb for Chelsea. He may have been part of a side that conceded a few goals, but this lad just oozes quality. He’s brilliant going forward and got an assist for that Sterling goal. Defensively, there’s not many better and had Doku in his pocket. When he’s fit, there’s not many better in world football.

It was by no means a great performance, but Victor Lindelof had a good game for United. Aside from his goal, he was solid and dealt with everything that came his way. I’ve always felt like that this fella doesn’t get the credit he deserves, he’s a very good centre-half.

William Saliba was back to his very best against Burnley. He was completely dominant in both boxes all game long. You look at this lad’s skillset, he’s got absolutely everything you’d want in a modern centre-half and is still only 22.

The best compliment I can give Tsimikas is that Liverpool aren’t really missing Andy Robertson. He got a couple of assists against Brentford and was excellent all game in what became a comfortable win.

What a moment that was for Cole Palmer against City. You just sensed this young lad might have a say in the game and boy did he show calmness under pressure for his side. He’s very calm on the ball and always plays the right pass, the right shot. He looks like a Man City type player, which makes it even more surprising that they let him leave the club. I’m not surprised to see Gareth call him up for the England squad, he’s becoming a key man for this new-look Chelsea side.

John McGinn is having a brilliant season and the Villa skipper was at the heart of everything his side did well against Fulham. He scored a lovely, trademark goal and played some excellent passes too. He’s a bit of a throwback player, I love watching him play.

I’ve been picking him a lot this season, but how can I leave James Ward-Prowse after two more assists for the Hammers? His set piece delivery is world class and when you have lads like Soucek attacking the ball, you’ll always be a threat. It can’t have been easy for the lad to leave after all those years at Southampton, but he’s started the season so well.

We take Mo Salah for granted. The amount of goals this fella scores year after year from the wide right position is remarkable, he’s an all-time Premier League great. That first goal was typical Salah, he timed his run perfectly and slotted it away with ease. Even after all these years in the league, there’s not many better.

Erling Haaland’s two goals against Chelsea were typical of him. I wouldn’t say they were great goals but his movement and desire to get himself into positions to score was superb. With the service he gets, this lad probably expects to score at least one in every game.

What a win that was for Bournemouth and what a performance from big Dominic Solanke up top, he’s my star man this weekend. Nick Pope was looking unbeatable so to get a couple of goals was impressive. What I like about this lad is that he never stops running, he works his socks off for his side. He was someone who was so highly rated when he was a young player and it looks like he’s beginning to put it all together.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports