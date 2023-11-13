Opinion

Gerry and Sewell – A review

Bit of a blast from the past in many ways last week, as I was invited to the Live Theatre for a performance of Gerry and Sewell.

This is a modern retelling of a story that many will be familiar with in one of its previous guises, first emerging as a Newcastle United themed novel called The Season Ticket by Jonathan Tulloch, which was first published in 2000.

Within a year of the book’s release it was made into a film, and I’d imagine most people will remember it in this format, renamed as Purely Belter for the cinema release.

The current production transfers the action from the turn of the century to 2019, although circumstances remain painfully identical for the title characters. Teenagers Gerry and Sewell were struggling at the poor end of Tyneside society after decades of government neglect and a series of post recession cuts in the initial novel/film. Rebooting things to four years ago sees the youngsters struggling in an identical fashion.

Either way, the solution to their woes is seen as the same. Gerry postulates the theory that getting their hands on Newcastle United season tickets would make them feel like they belong somewhere, increase their social standing and sense of purpose and generally make life better. This involves a small suspension of disbelief, as while the Bobby Robson team of 2000 were filled with promise for what was set to be a canny few years, it is Steve Bruce’s underwhelming side that is the target of the affections in the play.

The action plays out with only three principal actors, not unusual for the Live where brilliantly intricate sets serve multiple purposes, this one taking the shape of the backdrop of a Metro.

Dean Logan as Gerry gets most of the meatier acting bits, as his characters rapidly unravelling home life serves up a series of tragedies leading to more and more desperate acts, but Jack Robertson’s easy-going Sewell provides many of the best comedic moments. His NUFC themed version of Barry Manilow’s I Write The Songs to close the first act was a bit of a personal highlight for me.

The third player on set is Becky Clayburn, who takes on every other character involved, from multiple generations of Gerry’s family to a stellar turn as Sewell’s dog. At first this could be confusing as previously unfamiliar characters were assumed rapidly (perhaps acknowledged in a scene where a quick-fire conversation between Gerry’s mam and a social worker is performed by Clayburn in its entirety). However, it is a testament to the acting chops on display that by the second act you could tell which recurring part Clayburn was assuming almost instantly from her mannerisms.

The tale plays out as a bit of a tragedy and I’m not going to spoil the ending (which differs slightly from that of Purely Belter).

However, as much as the circumstances of both times were socially difficult, the prospect of better times ahead is a message that burns throughout.

The closing lines advocate that at least Gerry and Sewell have hope, both in their own lives and towards a post-takeover version of NUFC. It would be magnificent if the years ahead see that come to fruition.

Gerry and Sewell is on at Live Theatre (go here for performance details and ticket availability) until Saturday 18th November.

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf