Gary Neville is hurting after Manchester United humiliation

Gary Neville could scarcely believe what he’d been watching.

Well he could, as this is the new Manchester United reality.

Gary Neville seeing a failing manager in charge of the most expensive collection of gutless players in world football.

To make matters worse for the former Man U captain, he’d had to talk through what he was watching for 90+ minutes to those watching from home.

Gary Neville admitting afterwards that it was men against boys…

Gary Neville reflecting on Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3:

“Man Utd players were complaining to the ref, whinging, and while they were whinging, Newcastle were attacking.

“It is schoolboy stuff, under-nines.

“Man Utd fans were probably expecting what they are seeing.

“Every team that came here this season should have got something.

“I don’t know where he starts picking a side next.

“As none of them can really say they deserve to play.

“We are seeing a repeat of [Man] United losing their discipline.

“Not passion – it is petulance.

“It is like a bunch of kids on the schoolyard.

“The Manchester derby on Sunday was bad.

“Tonight just cemented what we have seen in the last few days.

“They are lacking in ideas and Erik ten Hag has got some thinking to do.

“He has got to work out how he can get the best out of these players very quickly.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

