Gary Neville exposes what has happened – The Premier League big six are bullies

Gary Neville on top form.

A very interesting discussion on what has happened in the Premier League.

Gary Neville especially good on the Premier League big six and their toxic influence..

Speaking on The Overlap – 23 November 2023:

Gary Neville:

“The trust and faith has gone completely [when it comes to the Premier League].

“The greed and selfishness is out of control.

“It’s lawless.

“The Premier League is a defunct organisation.”

Ian Wright:

“It is quite scary where football is going.”

Gary Neville:

“I would be furious if I was an Everton fan.

“I would feel like it is an absolute disgrace what you have done to my club.

“The Premier League big six are bullies.”

Jamie Carragher:

“Manchester City haven’t been found guilty.

“One hundred and fifteen charges.

“In any walk of life, why would anyone want something like that hanging over you?”

“The Premier League are frightened to death of Manchester City.”

David Ornstein (of The Athletic):

“It will be a fierce legal battle [if/when the Premier League do try to punish Manchester City].”

I think a few things are very clear, in my opinion.

Everton are guilty, no doubt about that in my opinion. As for the ten points deduction, I think that is the very least they deserved, in fact, I reckon they got off very lightly.

However, I think Everton behaved with such disregard for the rules BECAUSE they saw what others were doing and getting away with, getting absolutely zero punishment, so thought no danger if they ignored the rules as well.

Gary Neville is spot on, the Premier League big six are out of control and are bullies with far too much power.

When they were caught trying to steal football and ruin the English domestic game, by helping to form a European Super League which meant they automatically played in it and didn’t need to qualify, thus making the domestic league and existing European competitions without value, the punishment from the authorities / Premier League was less than the equivalent of their weekly wage bill. Only a nominal fine, not a single point deducted. When the punishment as a minimum should have been instant relegation, down at least one division, plus banned from qualifying for the Champions League and other European competitions for many years.

Don’t forget, that attempt to form a European Super League very quickly followed the Premier League Big Six attempting to change the rules, where they would be awarded extra voting rights over and above other PL clubs, meaning that in future they could force through any major changes they wanted to in the future. They received absolutely no punishment for that attempted stunt.

As Gary Neville says, the Premier League is now a ‘defunct organisation’ unless something drastic happens / changes.

The Premier League have made a start by punishing Everton but now have to for sure follow that up by properly punishing Manchester City if/when found guilty. That punishment for Man City has to be way beyond what Everton received, if/when they are also found guilty. If found guilty, then surely relegation would be the minimum punishment, along with many other sanctions to reflect the seriousness of what they have been charged with.

The clock is ticking…