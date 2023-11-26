News

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer discuss Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 on Match of The Day – Sweet

Saturday night saw Alan Shearer join Gary Lineker on Match of The Day.

Just the striker combination you want after a seriously good win for Eddie Howe’s team.

Final scoreline reading Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1, plenty for Gary Lineker and especially Alan Shearer to get their teeth into.

A great day at St James’ Park and everything flows from there, including wanting to watch and enjoying Match of The Day…

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer on Match of The Day on Saturday night following Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1:

“A big win for the Toon, Al, and you are going to tell a tale of two full-backs.”

Alan Shearer:

“Yes, but just before I say that.

“I think I have to mention a special day for the Newcastle United Academy, with three youngsters making their Premier League debut, plus 17 year old Lewis Miley, who was outstanding. When you consider who he was up against in that Chelsea midfield.

“But yes, I thought the tale of two full-backs.

“One who is in unbelievable form, Kieran Trippier.

“The other who has just been made captain of Chelsea [Reece James] had a really poor day.

“First of all Trippier. I mean, what a season he is having.

“When you are having that many injuries, you have to have your leaders stand up and be huge. And he is doing exactly that.

“Sterling we know, is in such good form, he just couldn’t get past him [Kieran Trippier].

“One v one, he [Trippier] stood up and took the ball off him [Sterling].

“Covering inside when they [Chelsea] were trying to play through balls.

“Or whether it is delivering balls, there is not many better at doing it than this guy [Trippier], the way he puts the pace on it and whips it in, that is just how you want it as a striker.

“Set-pieces as well, he really is the whole package – defending, going forward…

“But on the other hand, as I say he [Reece James] has been made captain [of Chelsea] and he had a really tough day.

“Gordon gave him a really tough afternoon, [Reece James] couldn’t keep up with him.

“Then he gets the two yellow cards.

“We have all done silly things on a football pitch, it is fine, you have got to accept that. But… when you are captain you just can’t do that, you can’t kick the ball away like that [after Newcastle awarded a free-kick], not when you are in that position, not when you are away from home.

“He gets his first yellow card there [for kicking the ball away], then he gives the ball away and you know he [Reece James] is going to bring Gordon down, gets his arms around him, brings him down, another yellow card, therefore the red card.

“But what a result for Newcastle.

“Brilliant that everyone is playing the way they are, with so many injuries.

“A great night for Eddie and the Newcastle United fans.”

Gary Lineker:

“Certainly not Chelsea’s best day, that’s for sure.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports