Garth Crooks selects Newcastle United pair in Premier League team of the week – Obvious choices?

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two Newcastle United players from the game at St James’ Park.

Obvious choices?

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Joelinton and Anthony Gordon in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Joelinton (Newcastle):

“If Arsenal’s unbeaten run was going to come to an end, then I would have put my money on it happening at St James’ Park.

“There is a rivalry emerging between these two teams, not just based on a north-south divide, but two teams who are similar in so many ways.

“They have managers who are young, astute and ambitious with players who are being groomed for success and know they are very close to it.

“Arsenal are the football aristocrats while Newcastle represent a grit that is synonymous with the region. Joelinton’s performance against the Gunners was magnificent and epitomised that resilience.”

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle):

“There are times when a player moves to a club, and you know within a couple of games whether he has made the right choice.

“Willian’s move from Chelsea to Arsenal, for example, simply didn’t work. Neither has Jadon Sancho’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United.

“Conversely, you get some players who join clubs and you would think they were made for that team. Anthony Gordon’s move from Everton to Newcastle United appears to be one of them.

“He was outstanding away at Manchester United in the League Cup in midweek and equally impressive against Arsenal at St James’ Park, regardless of what you thought of the decisions made by the officials. You cannot blame Gordon for that.”

I have no complaints about the two NUFC players Garth Crooks did pick, however, I think there were plenty of other candidates as well. For example, I think Fabian Scar and Jamaal Lascelles were outstanding and key to that clean sheet that provided the platform for this massive win.

One thing though on the Garth Crooks comments.

He talks of Arsenal as ‘aristocrats’ and Newcastle United having the ‘grit’ in his comparison.

I think he does Eddie Howe and Newcastle a disservice because the NUFC Head Coach covers all areas. He has his team set up in the best way possible for a particular game and they are capable of both grit and ‘aristocratic’ flair. In May 2022, Eddie Howe’s side tore Arsenal apart and even Arteta confessed the Gunners were very lucky it was only 2-0 as United totally dominated and outplayed the visitors. This time it was more of a battle, a war of attrition, once again Newcastle winning but in a totally different way.

You also can point to the goals scored, Man City now at the very top with 28 PL goals but then Newcastle next with 27 and Arsenal four less on 23.

This is a Newcastle United side which can now do it all ways and that is summed up by this 12 match run in all competitions, which has brought eight wins and only one defeat, with 28 goals scored and only six conceded.

The Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week in full:

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest)

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Joelinton (Newcastle)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Cameron Archer (Sheffield United)

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

