Garth Crooks repeats embarrassing comments on Newcastle United fans – Totally unacceptable

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two Newcastle United players from the game at St James’ Park.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Jamaal Lascelles and Anthony Gordon in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle):

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite like it: Reece James sent off for two of the most pathetic and unnecessary bookings you will ever see, Thiago Silva playing as though his head was somewhere else and Chelsea sent packing, having had four goals put past them.

“One of those goals was scored by Jamaal Lascelles who has waited patiently to not just get back into this Newcastle side but is now featuring as one of their main contributors.

“Against Bournemouth, just before the international break, some Newcastle fans were questioning the team’s commitment amid a catalogue of injuries.

“I wonder what they are saying this week?”

Anthony Gordon: (Newcastle):

“This player continues to thrive at Newcastle under the direction of Eddie Howe.

“The ball for Jamaal Lascelles to head home was fabulous, while his finish to put Newcastle 4-1 up was taken brilliantly.

“The former Everton player looks like he was born to play for the Geordies and has taken to his new environment like a duck to water.

“However, the Magpies have the most punishing schedule ahead of them. They play Paris St-Germain on Tuesday and return to face Manchester United at home on Saturday. They then travel to Everton, Tottenham, host Milan and then play Chelsea again in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

“If you want to be a big club that’s the price you have to pay.”

I have no complaints about the two NUFC players Garth Crooks did pick, however… his comments about Newcastle United fans are totally out of order, completely unacceptable, just as they were two weeks earlier. Garth Crooks once again totally distorting what the actual truth is / was.

This is what Garth Crooks said after Newcastle lost 2-0 at Bournemouth:

“I was amazed to see some Newcastle fans complaining to Kieran Trippier after the game about their defeat.

“Have they lost their minds?

“Not only are their team suffering from a long list of injuries, they have encountered three brutal matches in seven days.

“You’d expect your own fans, better than anyone, to understand their team’s situation.

“What jaw-dropping audacity that any Newcastle supporter would question the effort of this current team.

“Perhaps they should bring Mike Ashley back.

“Remember those days?”

Cast your minds back a couple of weeks and we all watched on as Kieran Trippier did end up at the final whistle having a heated exchange with a Newcastle FAN, not Newcastle FANS.

That is an important and MASSIVE difference.

Are all Newcastle United fans guilty because of what one individual says?

It totally mispresents the situation, it distorts the truth, to make out this was loads of Newcastle United fans having an over the top go at Trippier and the rest of the Newcastle team. It was anything but.

Indeed, during the exchange between player and FAN, you quite clearly see the other Newcastle fans around him, turning on the one supporter, he ends up looking very sheepish as he turns around to get away from the situation he has caused, with the other Newcastle fans having turned on him and NOT Kieran Trippier.

In other footage posted online after the final whistle, there are plenty video clips you can find, where the incident actually sparked the away section to en masse sing in support of Kieran Trippier, NOT against him.

Even the one supporter in question later apologised on social media, admitting that he been out of order and over the top in what he had said. A long trip and the disappointing performance and result just sparking the spur of the moment outburst.

This is the thing, modern day reporting and social media massively magnifies everything, especially when something is misreported / distorted and the same lies keep getting repeated over and over again.

So according to Garth Crooks, millions of Newcastle United fans should be punished with the return of Mike Ashley just because of what one supporter says / does.

That seems fair, not.

Modern day media is such a mess these days and it is often the case that lazy journalists will base an entire article on a comment or a few comments from social media, as in ‘Newcastle United fans are saying…’, well on social media you can always find somebody saying something that fits your agenda to ‘prove’ anything. Indeed, as we all know, there are countless people on Twitter and comments sections claiming to be something they are not for all kinds of mischief reasons, including pretending to be a fan of another football club.

Garth Crooks is actually paid to say all this with money that we as Newcastle United fans contribute to, via our BBC license fee.

It was totally unacceptable what Garth Crooks said two weeks ago, now it is an absolute disgrace that he is repeating these mistruths once again a fortnight later.

The Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week in full:

Ederson (Manchester City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham)

Anthony Gordon: (Newcastle)

Alejandro Garnacho (Man Utd)

Joao Pedro (Brighton)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

