Gareth Southgate England squad for November matches – Great news for Newcastle United fans

Gareth Southgate has named his latest England squad.

England playing Malta and North Macedonia.

Both matches are European Championship group qualifiers but England have already sealed their place in Germany next summer.

The England squad announced at 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

No surprises to see Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips the first names in it, whilst Jordan Henderson also stays in the England squad despite moving to the Saudi Pro League.

For Newcastle United fans, I reckon the squad is great news.

Kieran Trippier is named, as always, in this Gareth Southgate squad.

However, of more interest is the other Newcastle United player named in the squad, Callum Wilson.

When he was subbed at half-time on Tuesday, Eddie Howe said it was due to a tight hamstring and they would have to see how things turned out. Well, I reckon it is great news because, in my opinion, surely every chance that Callum Wilson will be fine and will be available at Bournemouth. If Wilson was definitely out for NUFC, I don’t think there is any way that Gareth Southgate would have been including him. Southgate says that Wilson and others could be doubts and in his press conference appeared to indicate that Eddie Howe and other managers wouldn’t want to share detailed injury info with him. However, that isn’t how things had been reported before and I reckon for sure Southgate will have been in contact with Howe.

My understanding is that Eddie Howe will have taken it easy with his players after the Dortmund match and it will be Friday before the NUFC squad train properly again. So I think at the very least Callum Wilson is going to be involved in that and then Eddie Howe (and Gareth Southgate…) will take it from there.

As for other Newcastle United possibilities, as always, I feel sorry for a number of NUFC players on a personal level.

However, from a purely selfish point of view, I am over the moon that Anthony Gordon in particular will be getting a rest in this international fortnight, instead of messing about with England. Others such as Nick Pope and Sean Longstaff can also feel a bit unlucky not to be named, although my sneaking feeling is that it is Pope’s decision to concentrate solely on Newcastle United for the time being.

This is the full England squad for the October matches, included in this official FA announcement:

The England squad to take on Malta and North Macedonia in November’s UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers has been named.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has selected a 25-man group for the games, which will be England’s final two of the qualifying campaign.

Last month’s 3-1 win over Italy secured England’s qualification for next summer’s EURO Finals in Germany, and Southgate’s squad will now be aiming to finish with a flourish when they host Malta at Wembley on Friday 17 November (7.45pm GMT) before heading to Skopje to play North Macedonia on Monday 20 November (7.45pm GMT).

Southgate and his squad will meet at St. George’s Park on Monday evening to begin their preparations for the games.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)