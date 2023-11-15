News

Full VAR and Referee transcript – What was said to decide Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 penalty for Fabian Schar

The game ended Wolves 2 Newcastle 2.

Eddie Howe’s side leading twice in the match but eventually having taking only a point home to Tyneside.

Callum Wilson with both goals for Newcastle United, Lemina and Hwang hee-chan with the two equalisers for the home side.

Wolves not happy though with the second Wilson goal just before half-time, awarded for a foul by Hwang hee-chan on Fabian Schar in the box.

How VAR (head man on the day Jarred Gillett) and the referee on the pitch (Anthony Taylor) came to decide the penalty should be given.

Now the full conversation for that penalty decision from the Wolves 2 v Newcastle 2 match has been released, of what was said between the on the pitch referee and those on the VAR side of things.

Sky Sports relaying this full transcript of what was said in determining the penalty to be given in the Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 match:

Who is speaking?

REF = Referee

AR1 = Assistant Referee One

AR2 = Assistant Referee Two

VAR = Video Assistant Referee

AVAR = Assistant VAR

RO = Replay Operator

Who are the officials in this incident?

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Jarred Gillett

AVAR: Steve Meredith

REF: He’s not kicked the ball. Didn’t kick the ball.

AVAR: On-field decision is a penalty.

REF: On-field decision is penalty. The defender kicks the man, not the ball.

VAR: OK. Tayls (referee Anthony Taylor), checking the penalty.

VAR: Right, I’m just going to need another angle. The key factor here is does the defender play the ball or not?

VAR: So the attacker plays the ball initially with the foot there. It bounces into the defender’s left leg which is not challenging, so that’s the ball just making contract with the defender’s leg. It Is just whether the right foot of Chan makes contact with the attacker there.

VAR: So it is just there. The right leg of the defender.

RO: I can give you another angle?

VAR: Another angle please, yeah. Just need to go around if we can.

RO: Yeah. Another angle as well.

RO: I’ve got another angle as well.

VAR: Yes please, another angle. That angle is not clear. So is that angle there. I am just looking to see if the right leg, whether there is any contact whatsoever with the attacker here.

AVAR: Agreed.

VAR: Just checking whether the defender makes contact with the attacker or the ball.

RO: Just going back to the original angle.

VAR: Yep, just there. So for me, the defender misses the attacker’s initial leg. There is no contact with that foot. With the attacker’s left foot.

AVAR: Agreed.

VAR: It is just whether there is contract with the attacker’s right foot, so that is what we are looking for now. Another angle?

RO: We have seen most of them. I’m just going to try one more. It’s the reverse. OK, this is not as clear.

VAR: Not as clear. So there is no contract with the right foot.

AVAR: No.

RO: OK, and this one again.

VAR: So there is minimal contact with that left leg isn’t there?

AVAR: Yeah.

VAR: Just as it follows through there.

RO: I’ll show you the high behind as well. We’ve not seen that one.

VAR: Jus there, OK. So for me, the defender hasn’t played the ball. The swinging right leg does make contact.

AVAR: Agreed.

VAR: I don’t think it’s a clear error not to award a penalty kick what the right leg swinging through. For me, Steve (AVAR), the defender doesn’t play the ball. The ball hits the defender’s leg but that’s not the playing leg.

AVAR: Yeah.

VAR: And then there is contact with the left leg of the attacker.

AVAR: Absolutely agree with that.

VAR: Confirm penalty. We will check the APP now.

AVAR: Confirm penalty, yeah.

VAR: Tayls (ref), confirming penalty. Checking the attacking phase now.

RO: So from the corner…

REF: OK, it is a penalty. They are checking offside in the build-up. It is a penalty but they are checking offside in the build-up.

VAR: So he is fine. No offside for me. No other offence in the APP.

AVAR: No penalty [no offside].

VAR: Tayls (ref), check complete. Check complete. Confirming penalty.

REF: Penalty confirmed.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

