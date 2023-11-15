News

Full VAR and Referee transcript – What was said to decide Anthony Gordon Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 goal

The game ended Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0.

Eddie Howe’s side the deserved winners after an excellent performance at St James’ Park.

This Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 clash decided by a 64th minute goal from Anthony Gordon 11 days ago.

No doubt you ‘might’ have heard about Arsenal’s complaints following the match.

Absolutely embarrassing behaviour from all at The Emirates, making all kinds of ridiculous accusations of how supposedly they are so badly done to.

Their main focus was on the decision making for the crucial winning goal.

How VAR (head man on the day Andy Madley) and the referee on the pitch (Stuart Attwell) came to decide the goal should be given.

Now the full conversation for that winning goal from the Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 match has been released, of what was said between the on the pitch referee and those on the VAR side of things.

Sky Sports relaying this full transcript of what was said in determining the Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 winning goal:

Who is speaking?

REF = Referee

AR1 = Assistant Referee One

AR2 = Assistant Referee Two

VAR = Video Assistant Referee

AVAR = Assistant VAR

RO = Replay Operator

Who are the officials in this incident?

VAR: Andy Madley

REF: Stuart Atwell

AVAR: Stuart Burt

AR1: James West

AR1: Staying in staying in! Still in, still in, still in!

**goal goes in**

REF: No, no, they’ll check. They’ll check.

In full: Newcastle’s goal vs Arsenal

Anthony Gordon’s goal was allowed to stand for Newcastle after VAR checks for the ball going out of play, a possible offside against the scorer, and a possible push by Joelinton on Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

VAR: Stu (referee Stuart Atwell), can you confirm your on-field decision please

REF: Mads (VAR Andy Madley), on-field decision is goal. The ask on the pitch is for ball out of play on the goal line.

VAR: Confirmed, Stuart. Checking on-field decision of goal.

So I’m interested in… I’d like you to go to GLT (goal-line technology). Have you got a GLT camera there?

RO: It’s not going to be in there. We can go to this one (reverse camera).

VAR: Ok yep, that’s fine.

REF: And Burty (AVAR Stuart Burt), normal contact at the challenge on the back post.

VAR: Stop it at that point, thank you, thank you.

VAR: So Stu, can you take a look at this as well before we go to check the goal? For me, I have no conclusive evidence that that ball is out.

AVAR: No, I agree. You can’t go on that angle. Although it looks out, you’ve got the curvature of the ball.

VAR: Ok go two frames forward, you can see the ball is already back in play/on the line. So that’s fine, run that through please.

AVAR: Right, now you’ve got a challenge on the back post.

VAR: Now doing a potential check on Gabriel. So have you got high behind (the goal – camera angle). I don’t see a specific foul on Gabriel. I see two hands on his back but I don’t see anything of a push that warrants him flying forward like that.

AVAR: Right Stuart there’s a potential, there is a potential for handball but it’s not the goalscorer giving the handball.

VAR: No, it’s not the goalscorer and it’s not deliberate. Right Stuart (Burt, assistant VAR) I need you to look at the screen. So I’m seeing the ball comes off Joelinton with no specific foul there. Can you just confirm that the player is onside as well when it comes off Joelinton?

Can we just confirm that is off Joelinton? And the point of contact on Joelinton?

RO: Just looking for a better angle to find the point of contact for you.

VAR: And we just need to check that he is in an onside position then as we run it through.

RO: Struggling to find a point of contact here.

VAR: Ok, ok, keep going down, roll that forward, roll that forward. Ok, so it’s going to be off Joelinton’s hip potentially.

Ok so roll that forward, are you happy that is the best point of contact that we’ve got?

AVAR: Yep, from the angles that we have available.

VAR: So check the offside now.

Ok so he’s clearly on, looking at Gabriel’s body position in there, his shoulder.

AVAR: Yeah, but you’ve got the second rearmost is the goalkeeper.

VAR: Yeah, that’s right. Yeah.

AVAR: So now, you’ve got to decide, because you’ve got… I don’t know where the ball is because the ball is being hidden from Joelinton here. So you don’t know where the ball is. And you’ve got no conclusive evidence of Gordon being ahead of the ball.

So with the reverse angle that you’ve got, you’ve not got any opportunity there of where the ball is. What that in my opinion, you have to award the goal in my opinion.

VAR: So we go check complete on the goal? So on-field decision is goal, yeah?

AVAR: Confirmed.

VAR: Stuart, it’s Mads. We’re confirming the on-field decision of goal. On-field decision of goal.

Conclusions:

I think it is a good thing that they are doing this, releasing audio of what was said at the time on various Premier League incidents.

Especially when it explained how things were messed up on that Liverpool ‘goal’ against Tottenham. How we found out that the misunderstanding came about.

However, with this particular Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 audio, the transcript above, there was never going to be any great revelation.

Some silver bullet whereby Arsenal would ‘prove’ how they had been so badly wronged.

Basically because, they haven’t been wronged.

It has been laid out to them many many times for Arsenal, including now by Howard Webb on Tuesday.

Everything happened as it should have done for the Anthony Gordon winning goal.

The referee on the pitch made his decision that it wasn’t a foul by Joelinton on Gabriel, the kind of decision on a challenge made countless times by referees every match, where it could go either way. The referee might see it as a foul, or might not.

Then it was a case of VAR helping the on the pitch referee and the linesmen, with whether the ball had gone out before Willock retrieved it and whether there had been an offside when the ball ball was crossed in.

As has been said and explained many times and now backed up by this Var / Referee audio transcript, no camera angle exists that proves the ball went out of play, quite the opposite in fact, as certain camera angles have shown.

As for the offside, it has also been explained fully by many credible people AND now backed up by this transcript above, it was impossible for an offside to be shown to have clearly been the case.

Which then returns us back to the possible foul and as is made clear above, Gabriel was not fouled by Joelinton. Certainly not in any way that could be termed as a clear and obvious error as something missed by the referee on the pitch.

The transcript also showing that they actually checked for a fourth aspect on the goal potentially getting disallowed but found that clearly there was no handball offence to rule the goal out.

Will Arsenal then now finally apologise and accept that their behaviour was embarrassing and unacceptable, that everything was done properly by referee and VAR officials, even if they still think it was a foul or whatever, something which is simply subjective?

Sadly, I doubt it very much. So The FA have to come down on them hard for their outrageous behaviour, with points deduction essential to try and nip this in the bud, Arsenal bringing the game into disrepute by totally undermining the match officials.