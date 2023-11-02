Opinion

Free flowing Miggy mauls Mancs

Much has been said about last night’s game, final score Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3.

From the media, it’s some kind of heartbreaking story of a terrible club beating the team the nation wants to see succeed.

Sky have gone on about it all day ffs.

For me it’s about fifty years of countless hammerings starting to be vanquished. And this is just the start.

So how did we beat them so comfortably?

The media comments at the start of last night’s match centred on Eddie breaking the record for number of full-backs ever to play in one game!

And maybe we won’t ever know how that would have turned out but for me the turning point in the game came inside the first five minutes. Targett went off with yet another injury for him and us (hope he makes a speedy recovery). So with no other defenders on the bench (they were all playing), Eddie decided to put Miggy on in the left sided role Targett had occupied.

This is the role Miggy first played when Rafa bought him, alongside Rondon, with Perez on the right. We then witnessed a free flowing Miggy. No check backs. No pass backs. No shifting onto his stronger foot, just direct running.

This produced a fantastic goal for him, an excellent pass for little Joe to create number two and also an excellent assist for a blocked shot from Wilson later on.

It also resulted in the manyoo right back getting the hook at half time after Miggy had roasted him for 40 mins.

I know Eddie knows best but I can’t remember the last time Miggy crossed the ball with his right foot, he just looked a lot more natural last night. If he’s on the right then he always has to check back or contort his body to play with his left foot.

So maybe it’s another option for Eddie then after all.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Bruno 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

