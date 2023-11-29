News

Former top referee rules on this controversial PSG v Newcastle United incident

Mark Clattenburg has reviewed a controversial decision from last night’s match at the Parc des Princes.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the PSG v Newcastle match.

Mark Clattenburg looking at what happened in the sixth minute of added time, when the ball deflected off Livramento’s torso and hit his elbow.

The on the pitch referee waving play on but then VAR asking him to watch the incident on the pitchside monitor, with then, as usual, the on pitch referee changing his decision and giving the penalty.

Mark Clattenburg talking to The Mail about PSG 1 Newcastle 1:

‘Newcastle have every right to feel robbed. Kylian Mbappe should never have been gifted the chance to equalise from the penalty spot in the eight minute of stoppage time.

Szymon Marciniak refereed the 2022 World Cup final, and Tomasz Kwiatkowski was his VAR. They are an experienced pairing and well respected, but this has to go down as one almighty error on their part.

All we ask is that our referees and VARs are as strong as they are consistent in their decision-making.

While at his monitor, Marciniak is convinced that Livramento’s arm is outstretched because of the specific angle that the VAR is showing him.

However, the angle from behind the goal, which we all saw on television but the VAR did not show to Marciniak, clearly proves this was not the case.

Livramento did not make his body bigger. His arm was in a natural position for the movement he was making. He had no time to react to the deflection.

This penalty went against all UEFA guidance, and Newcastle paid the price.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

