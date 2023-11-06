News

Former top referee rules on these controversial Newcastle v Arsenal incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Arsenal match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at what happened during an eventful 90+ minutes at St James’ Park.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 controversies:

‘Gordon’s goal vs Arsenal: Was the ball out of play?’

“I don’t think so.

“When you see a corner taken now, it overhangs the quadrant. Often you think it’s outside, but because it overhangs, it’s in play.

“The law says the whole of the ball has to be over the whole of the line.

“If you look, there’s a fair chance part of that ball is overhanging the line.

“I say fair chance because you have to prove the ball is out of play.

“The assistant has to be convinced that ball is out of play before he can flag it’s out of play.

“The VAR has to be convinced it’s out of play before they can deem it out of play.

“Therefore, if there’s a doubt, you can’t say conclusively it’s out.

“You don’t have to say conclusively it’s in, it has to be out – and there’s no evidence to say it’s out.”

‘Gordon’s goal vs Arsenal: Was he offside?’

“There have to be two defenders.

“People think it’s one defender because the goalkeeper is normally there or, alternatively, he can be behind the ball and I think that’s the key issue here.

“The goalkeeper is a red herring because he’s out of play, so to speak, regarding offside.

“Is Gordon behind the ball when Joelinton knocks it down?

“If you see when he knocks it down, there’s no start point for the VAR to draw the line. No destination, no start point, because if you have no start point, you can’t get to the end point.

“It was impossible to find the ball, because of Joelinton’s body, they could draw a line through to see where Gordon was, so therefore you have to default back to the assistant’s call, which was onside.”

‘Gordon’s goal vs Arsenal: Was Gabriel pushed by Joelinton?’

“That’s the crux of the matter – it’s a subjective decision.

“For me, I think it’s a push. I’ve spoken to many who think it’s not, I’ve spoken to many who think it is – the subjective decision is the dilemma.

“The referee said no, the VAR looked at it and thought it wasn’t enough to overrule the referee, so that’s where we’re at.

“People say to me, if you’d have picked number two, the push, the other two would have gone away.

“That’s great, but the referee didn’t pick the push; he chose to say it was physical contact rather than a foul and the VAR backed him.”

‘Should Havertz have been sent off for foul on Longstaff?’

“If he had got a red card, he couldn’t argue.

“It’s quite ironic that history has rewritten itself on Saturday. This reminds me so much of (Mateo) Kovacic a few weeks ago, where I think he was right on the cusp to get a red card and he got a yellow card.

“I think, again, the referee has given the benefit of the doubt here.

“He’s flying through the air, he’s reckless. He catches him with his wrong foot, luckily, because if he catches him with his first foot, I don’t think Longstaff would be getting up.

“Luckily for him, he also arrives low.

“If he got sent off, he couldn’t argue, but I’d back the referee on the yellow card.

“But what I find hard is that, later in the game, I can’t see how he finished the match.

“I think what saved him is that it’s his wrong foot. It’s a yellow card. It’s not nice but he got lucky with how he caught him.”

‘Should Guimaraes have been sent off for his foul on Jorginho?’

“I think it’s similar to Palhinha last week.

“It’s totally unnecessary; there’s no need to do it, but he knows what he’s doing because he uses his forearm. If you use an elbow as a weapon, it’s a lot more dangerous.

“It resulted because of a tackle a few minutes before. He went to make a tackle and went after it, so he knew he was going to do it. On the cusp, I’d say. Yellow card.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

