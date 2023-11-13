Opinion

Football club nicknames – Maybe these are more appropriate?

I was thinking about football club nicknames.

Thought it might be interesting to mix some of them up to be more appropriate.

For instance, Liverpool are that lucky, they could surely also be called the ‘Black Cats’.

The mackems on the other hand could have Derby’s nickname the ‘Rams’, because they regularly get it stuck up them (I am far too gentlemanly and polite to refer to Sunderland as the ‘Seagulls’).

Any team managed by our former boss SB (I don’t mention him by name in articles), could be called the ‘Posh’ because of his ridiculous accent.

Arsenal and Spurs have a recent history of skullduggery against Newcastle United going back to our takeover, also tried to seemingly knife us in the back long before Amanda Staveley had been given the green light. Either of them could be now known as the ‘Blades’.

Manchester United create such a stench these days, they should adopt Bristol Rovers’ nickname the ‘Gas’.

Everton’s finances are also that dodgy, it would be easy to confuse them as being the ‘Trotters’.

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea are always busy around the transfer window honeypot, so they could nick Brentford’s name the ‘Bees’.

As for our own Newcastle United under the leadership of Eddie Howe, what’s more appropriate than Port Vale’s nickname the ‘Valiants’?

Of course, more cynically minded folk might refer to oil rich clubs such as NUFC and Manchester City, as the ‘Arabs’ of Dundee United fame.

Anyhow, there’s a taster, I hope you got the gist.

And remember, it’s only a bit of fun.

(Wishing my pal ‘Auld Ellas’ a happy 69th Birthday)