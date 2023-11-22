Opinion

Fans of Premier League clubs struggling with ‘Newcastle United’ loans vote – I’ll drink to that!

After a pleasant afternoon in the club on Wednesday, I had a bite to eat and then settled down to listen to the velvet vocal chords of the late, great Andy Williams.

After a couple of malts I was ‘Almost There’ myself, and decided to put Talksport on for a catch up.

I had totally forgot about the vote for Premier League clubs regarding banning incoming loan deals to PL clubs, owned by the same party / entity.

I soon got the gist of what had happened though and began laughing contentedly.

The meltdown had well and truly begun, pundits and rival supporters in uproar at the decision to allow the aforementioned loan deals to proceed.

Newcastle United would gain an unfair advantage by having Saudi paymasters they all cried.

I had to have a look at social media and YouTube especially didn’t disappoint.

Then last and certainly not least, because I wanted to give them some time to warm up, I visited an infamous Sunderland fans forum.

The ‘Lads fans’ were going into overdrive with their condemnation of Newcastle United, the Saudis, the EPL and the British government.

I was that happily engrossed I hadn’t had a tipple for a while, so I reached for my special decanter of Lagavulin and poured myself a large one.

Oh how sweet it tasted as I mentally absorbed all of those bitter tears from the Wear.

What did go under the radar was the decision to also not ban related party commercial deals.

I imagine that when the mackems heard this, the Sunderland branch of the Samaritans was inundated with desperate calls.

So did I go to bed last night dreaming of Ronaldo and Ruben Neves racking up at St James’ Park in January?

Did I hell.

Get a grip you jealous and bitter people up and down the country, who have scoffed at Newcastle United and the Geordies for decades.

The more you whinge the more we will take the mick.

If we ever break any of the rules like some of the rest of the Premier League clubs have clearly done, I will gladly be the first to hold my hands up.

Rules are rules after all and I say that most humbly.

I also have a grin as wide as a Cheshire cat today.