Fans group release statement in support of Newcastle United owners after club ticketing announcement

NUST have released a statement (see below) in support of the Newcastle United owners.

This comes after earlier on Thursday the club / owners announcing that PSG had not supplied them with the minimum five per cent of capacity ticket allocation, that UEFA rules state has to be the case.

The club saying they had contacted PSG in the first instance but got no satisfaction, then complained to UEFA in September but haven’t even had a reply two months later!

On 19 September 2023, PSG won 2-0 at home against Dortmund in front of a crowd of 47,379.

If getting at least five per cent of that total, Borussia Dortmund would have had a minimum of 2,369 fans present.

However, Dortmund released the following statement ahead of that September 2023 match:

‘BVB will be away to Paris Saint-Germain on the first matchday of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday. The game at the Parc des Princes will kick off at 21:00 CET. All 2,000 available away tickets have been purchased. We recommend that all travelling BVB fans read through the fan information…’

It appears AC Milan also got that same 2,000 tickets allocation when visiting PSG, so it is all but certain that this is what Newcastle United have been given as well.

Fans group NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) statement in support of Newcastle United owners – 9 November 2023:

‘Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) is deeply disappointed that the allocation for our away Champions League fixture at Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) has been cut to below the minimum acceptable level set by UEFA. This means that 400 Newcastle United supporters will miss out on the opportunity of supporting the team at the Parc Des Princes on 28th November 2023.

Our understanding is that this decision has been made unilaterally by PSG on safety grounds, with no compelling evidence, reason or justification for their decision.

UEFA regulations clearly state that host clubs in their club competitions must provide 5% of their stadium capacity as an away allocation. The same regulations also state that host clubs are responsible for ensuring the safety of all fans attending.

We understand PSG has referred to local police advice as the reason to not allow a full allocation of Newcastle United fans. This cannot be based on evidence and given the exemplary behaviour of Newcastle fans in Milan and Dortmund, this appears to be another example of inappropriate football organisation, preparedness and management from Parisian authorities.

It is entirely unacceptable for a club to openly disregard UEFA regulations as well as its responsibility to supporters in this manner. This demonstrates blatant disregard for football supporters in general.

If left unchanged, the reduced away allocation risks setting a worrying precedent for clubs to tamper with UEFA regulations and bend them to their own preference as they see appropriate. Many long-term Newcastle United season ticket holders have been displaced from their seats at St James’ Park in order for Newcastle United to comply with UEFA ticketing regulations.

No club has the right to ignore these regulations and PSG must abide by them and provide Newcastle United with a minimum allocation of 5% of stadium capacity. We note that the same reduced allocation was offered to both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund and hope that in flagging this situation we can prevent opposition fans from being short-changed.

NUST has been in discussion with Newcastle United and Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and urges PSG and the local authorities to rectify the situation without delay.

NUST welcomes and praises the efforts of Newcastle United in raising this matter with UEFA and in seeking the full allocation for our supporters.’