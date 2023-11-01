Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Interesting selections

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle United team v Manchester United?

We put together a list of the 20 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to build on a very good last two months of performances and results.

The last ten matches bringing six wins, three draws and one defeat.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, the Head Coach gave an official Newcastle United injury / availability update for this Man U match:

Eddie Howe:

“The timeframe on Sven Botman is unclear at the moment, we are taking it day-by-day with that one.

“Alex Isak we hope will be back after the international break.

“I’m not expecting anyone back that we didn’t already have available for Wolves.”

So based on that, we gave you the choice of the twenty NUFC players, starters and subs, who were in the matchday squad at Wolves on Saturday.

So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle United team v Manchester United?

An interesting set of choices by the Newcastle fans, with supporters understanding this is a real balancing act for Eddie Howe, having so many players unavailable and so many games to play in quick succession.

Percentages of supporter votes on all 20 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

94% Gordon

91% Lascelles

90% Livramento

87% Willock

84% Joelinton

83% Longstaff

78% Almiron

78% Targett

71% Dummett

66% Hall

65% Dubravka

The other nine Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

48% Bruno

34% Pope

34% Schar

31% Wilson

25% Ritchie

17% Burn

13% Trippier

11% Krafth

1% Gillespie