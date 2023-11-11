Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Straightforward?

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Bournemouth?

We put together a list of the 19 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to build on a very good last ten weeks of Premier League performances and results.

The last seven PL matches bringing five wins, two draws and no defeats.

Eddie Howe indicating that he didn’t expect any of his recovering players back and no new injuries from Tuesday in Dortmund, apart from Callum Wilson a doubt. The striker came off with a ‘tight hamstring’ but Eddie Howe saying he would decide on whether to include Wilson based on Friday’s training session.

So based on that, we gave you the choice of the nineteen NUFC players below.

So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle team v Bournemouth?

An interesting set of choices by the Newcastle fans despite an admittedly limited number of outfield possibilities.

Percentages of supporter votes on all 19 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

100% Joelinton

99% Schar

99% Gordon

98% Willock

97% Longstaff

96% Lascelles

95% Almiron

95% Trippier

94% Livramento

86% Pope

64% Wilson

The other eight Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

22% Lewis Miley

22% Hall

14% Dubravka

10% Dummett

7% Ritchie

5% Krafth

0% Karius

0% Gillespie

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports