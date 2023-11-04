Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal – Interesting selections

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Arsenal?

We put together a list of the 20 players who could potentially be selected for this game from the first team squad.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle side looking to build on a very good last two months of performances and results.

The last eleven matches bringing seven wins, three draws and one defeat.

Eddie Howe indicating that he didn’t expect any of his recovering players back and now Matt Targett joining those in the treatment room.

So based on that, we gave you the choice of the twenty NUFC players below.

So we were asking NUFC fans, what would be your Newcastle team v Arsenal?

An interesting set of choices by the Newcastle fans.

Percentages of supporter votes on all 20 players (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number).

So who have the Newcastle fans collectively gone for…?

The first eleven chosen by the Newcastle fans:

96% Schar

96% Trippier

95% Bruno

94% Wilson

92% Longstaff

91% Joelinton

87% Gordon

81% Lascelles

76% Almiron

75% Pope

60% Burn

The other nine Newcastle players outside the top eleven fan choices:

48% Willock

42% Livramento

25% Dubravka

18% Hall

10% Dummett

7% Krafth

3% Ritchie

0% Karius

0% Gillespie