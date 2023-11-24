Opinion

Faltering Newcastle United face a revived Chelsea – Pat Nevin with an amusing take

I had to laugh when I heard what Pat Nevin had said ahead of the match at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United up against Chelsea, a 3pm kick-off.

Pat Nevin of course used to play on the wing for Chelsea back in the day.

Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport:

“The Premier League returns at the weekend of course and it is as intriguing a round of games as we have had so far.

“Faltering Newcastle face a revived Chelsea.

“Last month this would have been considered a home banker for Eddie Howe, not now.”

Now, Pat Nevin isn’t the only one saying this kind of thing, but his comments standing out on the eve of the match.

I don’t think anybody, least of all Newcastle United fans, ever saw this as a ‘home banker’ against Chelsea.

In these last three transfer windows alone they have spent just a touch under a billion (A BILLION) pounds. Which was on top of a very expensive squad they already had plus a very well established very successful Academy, that churns out very good players AND they have taken promising young players from other clubs at a very early age, on an industrial scale.

So no, it was never going to be assumed Newcastle United would win this one easy.

It is the ‘Faltering Newcastle face a revived Chelsea’ that I really really love though.

Does this Pat Nevin analysis really really stand up?

Comparing recent Premier League form, which is all we can really do as Chelsea aren’t in Europe this season…

In the three weeks before the international break:

Newcastle 4 Palace 0, Wolves 2 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0, Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0

Chelsea 2 Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0 Brentford 2, Tottenham 1 Chelsea 4, Chelsea 4 Man City 4

It is pretty amazing what equates to revived and faltering these days.

As I said above, when you have a very expensive squad and so many good young players, then you add basically another billion pounds worth of players in the last 18 months, then yes, you certainly could be ‘revived’ at any moment.

No matter how poor your judgement, if you are buying £80m, £90m, £100m+ players, one after the other, at some point they should play ok.

In reality though, what they (Pat Nevin and others in the media) are doing is choosing to focus on Chelsea’s last two PL results and Newcastle’s very last PL game.

As we all know, Newcastle were physically at their very limits and had a dozen players missing when losing to Bournemouth. The missing list was unprecedented and with so many games in quick succession, by that Saturday it was a toxic mix. Only seven days before that though, NUFC (despite missing many players…) had deservedly won against Arsenal, who didn’t have a single serious shot on target, just one tame effort straight at Nick Pope. Before that, hammering Palace 4-0 and getting a credible 2-2 draw away at Wolves, who had defeated Man City and drawn with Villa in their previous two home PL matches.

As for Chelsea, the three games before that Man City 4-4, they had led 2-0 and then collapsed in the second-half, lucky to get a draw against Arsenal in the end. Then lost 2-0 at home to Brentford, before that 4-1 victory at Spurs. It was a great watch BUT easy to forget (for Pat Nevin and the rest of the media anyway), that Spurs actually took an early lead, only to lose key players to injury in the first half of that game and have a player sent off in both halves! Chelsea were playing against 10 men from the 33rd minute and ten against nine men from the 55th minute, yet were really struggling still to take a lead. Indeed, they only made it 2-1 on 75 minutes because Spurs decided to push the who defence up to the halfway line and make it so easy for Chelsea to get behind them and eventually score. Even with nine men Spurs then had some great chances to score AND Chelsea only scored their third and fourth goals in the 94th and 97th minutes.

As I say, the Man City match was for sure great to watch and some great goals BUT also some shocking defending, from both Chelsea and the visitors.

Anyway, I do think any result is possible tomorrow BUT if you really think the scales have massively tipped and Newcastle United are automatically plunging down as Chelsea rocket up, well, that isn’t what the facts / form say (***Before that defeat at Bournemouth, Newcastle hadn’t lost in the Premier League since 2 September and had won five and drawn two of their most recent seven PL matches).