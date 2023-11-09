News

Fabian Schar tells Swiss media what he really thinks about living in Newcastle Upon Tyne

Fabian Schar was a truly inspirational signing by Rafa Benitez.

One of many.

In July 2018, the then Newcastle United manager Benitez, landed Fabian Schar for only £3m, having had a tip-off from contacts in Spain that the defender had that selling price as a clause in his contract if Deportivo La Coruna were relegated. That possibility having opened up as they were demoted at the end of the 2017/18 season from La Liga.

Fabian Schar excelled under Rafa Benitez, helping Newcastle United to have the seventh best defensive record in the Premier League that 2018/19 season despite Mike Ashley refusing to allow any net spend that season. Whilst his attacking play when playing / bringing the ball out of defence was a revelation, plus he scored four stunning PL goals that season to top things off.

Then Steve Bruce arrived.

After Mike Ashley forced Rafa Benitez out, it was a disaster for not just the Newcastle United fans but many of the players as well.

Under Steve Bruce, Fabian Schar maybe the one to suffer the very most.

Incredibly, Bruce didn’t rate Schar and eventually froze him out altogether, preferring even to play midfielder Isaac Hayden in defence ahead of Fabian Schar. In the last eight and a half months Steve Bruce was at Newcastle United, the Swiss defender only made two Premier League starts and that was when there was such as severe injury crisis he had no choice.

We would have lost Fabian Schar for sure, along with many other very good players, as Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce wrecked the club.

Just in the nick of time though, the takeover happened and as well as new owners, Eddie Howe came in to replace the Man U fan.

The rest, as they say, is history.

One of his very first acts saw Eddie Howe restore Fabian Schar to the starting line up for Howe’s first PL game against Brentford. Schar starting 70 of the 76 Premier League matches under Howe so far, named on the bench a few times for rest purposes.

As well as his excellent attacking play, Fabian Schar last season was part of the best defence in the Premier League, no team conceded fewer goals.

So after five and a half years at Newcastle United so far, what is Fabian Schar thinking?

The NUFC defender has been talking to Swiss media about playing for Newcastle United and living in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

Fabian Schar talking to Copa TS Podcast, with quotes reported by 20 minutes:

Fabian Schar on his goals for this season:

“We haven’t defined this clearly.

“We finished in the top four last season and would of course like to build on that.

“But in the Premier League it is extremely difficult to get into the Champions League.

“If you nailed it last year, you’ll obviously want to fight for it again.”

Fabian Schar on the city of Newcastle Upon Tyne:

“For me it has become my second home.

“The weather is often not great but I have never met such nice people in one place in my career.

“The mood in the city has already changed in the last two years.

“For the people here, football is religion.

“There is a lot of joy and gratitude to be felt.”

Fabian Schar on the Newcastle United takeover in October 2021:

“I thought it was cool that something was happening here and that the club now had high ambitions.

“I was aware that they could put two or three players in front of me [with new signings].

“But the best thing for me was that I had a coach who fully supported me.

“Expectations have risen extremely. Nobody expected that everything would happen so quickly.”

Fabian Schar on a potential return to Switzerland:

“The plan is to return to Switzerland at some point but you never know what will happen.

“That’s why I don’t want to rule anything out.”

Fabian Schar on the European Championships 2024:

“You always look forward to tournaments like a child.

“I think Germany is an outstanding venue.

“It is the perfect country for a football tournament.

“I would be really happy if I could take part in the tournament.”