Fabian Schar forced to sit it out as teammates come within two minutes of qualifying

Fabian Schar is currently away with Switzerland, the Newcastle United defender hoping to be out in Germany next summer for the Euro 2024 and the Swiss looking to tie up qualification.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game came news from the Switzerland camp, that Fabian Schar would be playing no part in the match against Israel.

The Switzerland football federation confirming the news to Swiss media outlet Blick, ‘The SFV confirmed Fabian Schär’s absence from today’s game against Israel in the Pancho Arena in Felcsut. After the high strain of the last few weeks, he is suffering from muscular problems.The Eastern Swiss player was on the field for 90 minutes in every Premier League and Champions League game for his club Newcastle. The central defender will do customized individual training in the hotel together with the Kondi trainer. Those players who are not in the starting line-up also complete training after the game – but in the stadium.’

Though Fabian Schar probably wouldn’t have been in the starting line-up against Israel anyway, as Nico Elvedi is back available, he is usual first choice now alongside Manuel Akanji in central defence for Switzerland. So here’s hoping that this is just a precaution, rather than a new serious worry for Eddie Howe.

With Fabian Schar not named in the matchday squad but watching on (not having travelled back to Newcastle as some media had claimed), Switzerland came within two minutes of confirming qualification for Germany next summer. A win over Israel would have ensured their place at the Euro 2024 finals and after Vargas scored on 36 minutes they looked on their way, however, an 88th minute goal from Weissman has left them still waiting.

This is how European Championship qualifying Group I now looks on Thursday morning:

With the top two automatically qualifying for the finals in Germany, it looks all but certain Switzerland (and Romania will still make it.

Switzerland have Kosovo to play at home on Saturday (18 November) and Romania away next Tuesday (21 November).

A win in either match would ensure Fabian Schar and his international teammates qualify, whilst if Israel lose either of their matches against Romania or Andorra, that would also ensure the Swiss qualification.

Hopefully sitting out last night’s match was more a case of simply giving Fabian Schar a bit extra recovery time and we will see him involved in one or both of the other two matches for his country.

The fact he hasn’t returned to Tyneside certainly suggests that this is the case, hopefully!

Newcastle United players on international duty in November 2023:

Wednesday 15 November

Israel 1 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar missing from the matchday squad for this Euro qualifier due to ‘muscular problems’, hopefully just a precaution

Thursday 16 November

Slovakia v Iceland (Martin Dubravka) Euro qualifier

Azerbaijan v Sweden (Emil Krafth) Euro qualifier

England U20s v Italy U20s (Lewis Hall) Friendly

Friday 17 November

Colombia v Brazil (Bruno and Joelinton) World Cup qualifier

England v Malta (Kieran Trippier) Euro qualifier

Saturday 18 November

Switzerland v Kosovo (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

Serbia U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Sunday 19 November

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro qualifier

Sweden v Estonia (Emil Krafth) Euro qualifier

Monday 20 November

North Macedonia v England (Kieran Trippier) Euro qualifier

Germany U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall) Friendly

Tuesday 21 November

Romania v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

England U21s v Northern Ireland U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Wednesday 22 November

Brazil v Argentina (Bruno and Joelinton) World Cup qualifier