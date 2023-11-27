News

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that were played on Saturday and Sunday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 25 November

Man City 1.80 v Liverpool 0.77 (1-1)

Burnley 1.44 v West Ham 1.37 (1-2)

Luton 1.00 v Palace 1.84 (2-1)

Newcastle 2.15 v Chelsea 0.97 (4-1)

Forest 2.23 v Brighton 1.22 (2-3)

Sheff Utd 0.82 v Bournemouth 3.14 (1-3)

Brentford 1.66 v Arsenal 1.82 (0-1)

Sunday 26 November

Spurs 2.23 v Villa 2.40 (1-2)

Everton 2.50 v Man U 2.07 (0-3)

As you can see, a right mixture this weekend.

The games at Spurs, Brentford and Burnley seeing all three matches having very close Expected Goals stats, but in each case the away team edging the result.

Liverpool fluked a draw after Man City dominated their Expected Goals stats.

Whilst Luton, Forest and Everton will all be ruing poor finishing, as all three lost despite having more and better chances, meaning significantly higher Expected Goals stats but none of them picking up a single point.

As for the two matches where there were the biggest differences in Expected Goals stats compared to their opponents, both Newcastle United (2.15) and Bournemouth (3.14) respectively hammered Chelsea (0.97) and Sheffield United (0.82), the final scorelines 4-1 and 3-1.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports