Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that were played on Saturday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 4 November

Fulham 1.18 v Man U 0.70 (0-1)

Brentford 1.83 v West Ham 1.76 (3-2)

Burnley 1.50 v Palace 1.44 (0-2)

Everton 0.62 v Brighton 0.44 (1-1)

Man City 2.40 v Bournemouth 0.64 (6-1)

Sheff Utd 1.10 v Wolves 1.15 (2-1)

Newcastle 1.12 v Arsenal 0.54 (1-0)

As you can see, a lot of games on Saturday where the two teams had similar Expected Goals stats, leading to draws or narrow wins, Palace the exception when winning by a couple.

Man U getting lucky when having quite a bit lower expected goals stat.

Whilst Man City easily the biggest difference, both in their expected goals stat and winning margin against Bournemouth.

However, the next biggest difference on Saturday after the Man City match, was at St James’ Park, Newcastle United having more than twice the expected goals stat of Arsenal, 1.12 v 0.54.

For anybody to say that Newcastle United didn’t deserve to win is a bit of a joke, both with what we saw with our own eyes and these expected goals stats.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

