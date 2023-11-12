Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the Premier League matches that were played on Saturday, with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (and actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 11 November

Wolves 1.91 v Spurs 0.43 (2-1)

Arsenal 2.63 v Burnley 0.33 (3-1)

Crystal Palace 1.89 v Everton 1.79 (2-3)

Man U 2.74 v Luton 0.41 (1-0)

Bournemouth 2.78 v Newcastle 0.31 (2-0)

As you can see, four of the five matches on Saturday, with very similar Expected Goals stats AND final results.

The exception having been the Palace v Everton match, where it was minimal (1.89 v 1.79) with the Expected Goals stats, a very close game, Everton getting the winner in a close game where a draw would clearly have been fair.

Those other four Saturday PL matches, a clear deserved winner each time when it came to the Expected Goals differential, though that taking time in some cases to produce the deserved winner in terms of scoreline.

Arsenal comfortably beat Burnley but despite their expected goals superiority, Man U laboured to an eventual one goal win over Luton and that came courtesy of the ball eventually falling kindly from a set-piece for defender Lindelof to score.

As for Spurs, they almost got very lucky yet again, as so often has been the case this season with things falling for them. They fluked an early lead and then Wolves dominated, especially in terms of chances, but didn’t take them, their expected goals superiority (1.91 v 0.43) only paying dividend finally with two goals in the seven minutes of added time that followed the 90.

As for Newcastle United…

Well clearly by the end Bournemouth were worthy winners (2.78 v 0.31 on Expected Goals) but it took them an hour and a massive stroke of luck, when a fortunate / unfortunate deflection off Willock put Solanke in to score. The killer goal, especially with Newcastle missing a dozen players.

For me it was a case on Saturday of in that first hour, certainly first half, getting into a fair few decent positions, only for the final ball / decision to be lacking at times. The final stats (see below) show Newcastle United with more possession (52%), just one less corner (6 v 5) and a decent number of efforts on target (5) as an away side, especially in the circumstances.

Longstaff unlucky with that cracking effort in the first half that the keeper brilliantly tipped over, Gordon later doing brilliantly to dribble to the edge of the box and open up Bournemouth, only to shoot straight at the keeper when he could have slid Longstaff in for a one on one with the keeper and very likely goal. Whilst Longstaff put another just over the bar but from a difficult chance.

Playing without your two recognised quality centre-forwards and your playmaker, as well as a host of other players missing, maybe no surprise that with fatigue also playing a massive part, Newcastle United were unable to produce those really clear chances despite getting in some decent positions to create them. Whereas Bournemouth did manage to do so, especially as Newcastle were on their knees by the end, Nick Pope making some excellent saves.

Getting a bit of luck and / or finishing one of those chances they did produce, could have made it a different story maybe for Newcastle. However, as the Expected Goals stats show, the same as Spurs who were missing some players (though nowhere near the scale of Newcastle’s missing list), Newcastle were deserved losers by the end.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

(Newcastle United – Yet another classic case of media not letting truth get in way of a good story – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United injuries are no excuse… An explanation – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Nothing to get upset about here – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports