Everybody needs to calm down (calm down) on Anthony Gordon

I never had any doubts that Anthony Gordon would prove a great signing for Newcastle United.

You could see he had all the attributes to become a real asset, easy to see why Eddie Howe wanted him.

Everton had turned down £60m from Chelsea previously but January 2023 saw the scouse mackems desperate to raise cash to try and avoid Premier League FFP punishment and points deduction.

Newcastle United landing Anthony Gordon for what I considered a bargain £40m initial fee, plus another £5m if hitting various future targets.

However, it was also no surprise to see Anthony Gordon taking a certain amount of time to show what he is capable of.

Only 21 when he was signed and having been treat abysmally by Everton and their supporters. A shameful club and fanbase looking to make one of their own into a scapegoat for the shambles at Goodison Park.

Very reminiscent of what Eddie Howe had discovered with the squad he inherited from Steve Bruce, Anthony Gordon wasn’t even properly fit when he signed on at St James’ Park.

Some clueless Newcastle United fans were swiftly on the 21 year old’s back, calling both Anthony Gordon AND Eddie Howe for deciding to sign the young winger.

I have no doubt that some of this lot are the very same ones who are now screaming the loudest that it is a disgrace Anthony Gordon isn’t in the latest England squad.

Now I agree Gareth Southgate is a very poor (but lucky!) manager but on this one he is making the right call.

Gareth Southgate asked about Anthony Gordon not getting named in his November squad amid claims that Scotland are looking to call up the now 22 year old…

“He’s a good player.

“He was very good with our Under-21s last year.

“He’s very close, I have to say.

“I like his attitude

“I like the way he works so hard for the team.

“I’m sure he was hoping to get a call at this moment but there are good players playing well in that position on the field.

“But I think, like a couple of others, they have always got to think a little bit further ahead as to, you know, opportunities that can come up.

“I think for somebody like Anthony that’s eminently possible with us.”

I think that if Anthony Gordon keeps this season’s form up, it is a certainty he will end up in the England squad.

However, as I say, people just need to calm down.

Some Newcastle fans get far too hysterical and over the top when both good and bad things happen, even doing so sometimes when just average stuff happens.

Reality is that Anthony Gordon needed those months in the second half of last season to get himself right both physically and mentally.

After leaving behind the hate at Everton, Gordon is clearly really feeling the love and appreciation he has found at Newcastle United and benefited from the summer’s England Under 21s experience as they won the U21s European Championship.

Now it is a case of giving him the time and space to continue to develop with Newcastle United, without any distractions.

Anthony Gordon has been great this season BUT he has only started 14 NUFC matches this season so far and whilst despite only 10 Premier League starts he has scored four and got two assists in the PL, let him concentrate on that before any desperation that he should be getting an England call.

I would put good money on him making the next England squad in March 2024 AND then finding himself on the plane to Germany next summer. That is IF he continues his progress with Newcastle United.

That is what it all comes down to.

If Anthony Gordon keeps on doing the business for Newcastle United, then England will take care of itself. Even somebody as limited as Gareth Southgate won’t be able to ignore a player scoring goals and getting assists, on top of excellent all round hard working performances.