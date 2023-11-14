Opinion

Ever felt like the world is against us?

From FFP and fair value accounting, where Manchester City in particular have benefited enormously before the ladder was pulled up on clubs like Newcastle United.

To the ridiculous motion that will potentially ban any loans coming into Premier League clubs from another club where a Premier League owner also has another interest. Ruben Neves anyone?

Now it seems we might cop the blame for England missing out on a fifth participant in next seasons UEFA Champions League.

It’s been well documented that a fifth place finish this season could be sufficient for a seat at Europe’s top table next season as the format of the Champions League changes to the so called Swiss Model. Where there will be 36 teams as opposed to the regulation 32, as is the case this season and has been for quite some time.

Those additional four places will be allocated by UEFA to:

The team finishing third in the country standing fifth in UEFA’s association rankings (that’s France currently).

One to a lesser domestic champion through the qualifying rounds.

Two to the nations who had the best collective performance from their clubs in all of the previous season’s European competitions.

The method being used to determine those two extra places depends on the collective coefficient of a nation’s clubs. Basically, this is calculated with regard to the collective points that each club amasses in the various European competitions, which is then divided by the number of clubs participating. The Champions League offers more points than the lesser competitions, with two points for a win and one for a draw, with additional points gained for progressing through the group stage and further.

Even though Manchester City plundered a healthy 33 points by going all the way last season, if all of the other English clubs did poorly, that would bring the coefficient down. So it’s in everyone’s interests to cheer on their rivals, if the Premier League is to obtain a fifth Champions League place.

Here’s where it gets interesting… and here’s where I can see a situation developing where Newcastle United could be vilified.

Whilst Turkey currently tops the coefficient rankings because of the so far credible performances of Galatasary and Fenerbache, they are likely to fade as each competition progresses. In all likelihood, it’ll come down to whether English teams can outperform their German and Italian counterparts.

Despite England topping the coefficient rankings in six of the past seven seasons, Newcastle United have already lost twice to Dortmund, meaning that coefficient points have already been lost by England to Germany and if AC Milan take all three points at St James’ Park in December, that could spell trouble, with Italy gaining points over England.

Of course, it all depends on how all of the English, Italian and German teams perform across all three European competitions, but knowing how the mainstream media in our country works, I fully expect at some point, they will pick up on the Newcastle United performances against German, possibly Italian opposition, to further undermine the great work we’re doing both on and off the pitch.

Just another reason to put Milan to the sword in December, although I doubt the Gallowgate will be singing ‘You can stick your coefficients up your behind’ when we overcome the Rossoneri. HTL.