Erling Haaland takes Newcastle United star’s three decade old record

Erling Haaland has done it.

The striker breaking yet another record.

This time Erling Haaland taking a record off a former Newcastle United star.

Andy Cole the one to lose his record that had stood for three decades.

Cole taking just 65 Premier League matches to score 50 goals.

Erling Haaland ‘just’ beating that longstanding record from the one-time Newcastle United striker.

Today (Saturday 25 November 2023), Manchester City taking on Liverpool in the lunchtime kick-off.

The Norway international scoring in the 27th minute to put Man City 1-0 up.

That makes it 50 goals in only 48 Premier League appearances for Erling Haaland.

That is quite phenomenal.

I think fair to say that this is a Premier League record that could stand for quite some time, maybe forever?

Fastest players to score 50 Premier League goals (number of Premier League games):

48 Erling Haaland

65 Andy Cole

66 Alan Shearer

68 Ruud van Nistelrooy

72 Fernando Torres

72 Mohamed Salah

79 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

81 Sergio Aguero