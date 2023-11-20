News

England Euro 2024 squad – Odds released on chances of these 11 Newcastle United players making it

Odds have been released on who will make the England Euro 2024squad that will travel to Germany next summer.

Gareth Southgate and his team / squad have already guaranteed their place of course.

Though they do have the final match of their qualifying group still to play on Monday night (tonight) away against North Macedonia.

The finals run in Germany next summer from 14 June 2024 to the final on 14 July 2024.

Germany will kick off the group matches at the Allianz Arena on that opening day (14 June 2024) and we will find out who they will be playing when the draw is made on 2 December 2023, in only 12 days time.

The final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on 14 July 2024.

As for the England Euro 2024 squad, that will be named far closer to the tournament finals, however, the various bookies have now released odds on which players will make Gareth Southgate’s final cut.

The odds released to make the England Euro 2024 squad, include eleven Newcastle United players….

1/5 Kieran Trippier

4/5 Callum Wilson

2/1 Nick Pope

5/2 Anthony Gordon

6/1 Elliot Anderson

7/1 Tino Livramento

10/1 Sean Longstaff

10/1 Joe Willock

14/1 Harvey Barnes

16/1 Dan Burn

20/1 Lewis Hall

You have to think that only injury will prevent Kieran Trippier (1/5) making the England Euro 2024 squad.

Whilst Gareth Southgate also seems very keen on Callum Wilson (4/5) as a back up striker, so the big question on his is definitely whether or not he can steer clear of injuries in the lead up to naming the squad at the end of the season.

I know he is still waiting for his first senior call-up but I do think that if Anthony Gordon (5/2) keeps up his early season form, especially if continuing to score Premier League goals (four so far) and assists (two so far), then I believe he is a great bet to make that England Euro 2024 squad.

With thankfully now the third month in a row of internationals coming to an end now, all eyes will be on the squad Gareth Southgate selects in March 2023, the last get together before the end of the season.

England have home friendlies against Brazil (23 March 2024) and Belgium (26 March 2024).

Anybody hoping for a realistic chance of making the final England Euro 2024 squad will surely be needing to believe they can make that March 2024 squad.