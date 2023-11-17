News

England Elite League side – Newcastle United star features in 3-0 reverse

Lewis Hall started this latest England Elite League Squad match.

The Newcastle United left sided player completing the whole match as the England youngsters (Under 20s) lost 3-0 at home to Italy.

The match played at Doncaster in front of 4,714 fans, with the scoreline not really reflecting the overall play.

Luis Hasa put Italy ahead on 37 minutes but two goals in the final few minutes, meant that a pretty even game looked very one-sided, judging only by the scoreline. Filippo Missori scoring on 87 minutes and Hasa getting his second on 89 minutes.

The England Elite League side had plenty of the ball and created enough chances to have got something from the match, but they couldn’t finish those opportunities.

England Elite League team:

1 James Beadle (Oxford United, loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), 2 Jadel Katongo (Peterborough United, loan from Manchester City), 3 Lewis Hall (Newcastle United (loan from Chelsea), 4 Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers), 5 Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic), 6 Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United) (c ), 7 Samuel Bell (Bristol City), 8 Archie Gray (Leeds United), 9 Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), 10 Alfie Devine (Port Vale, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), 11 Samuel Edozie (Southampton)

Substitutes:

16 Oliver Arblaster (Port Vale, loan from Sheffield United) for Wharton 62, 17 Martial Godo (Wigan Athletic) for Bell 62, 19 Mateo Joseph (Leeds United) for Scarlett 70, 12 Ryan Andrews (Watford) for Katongo 81, 14 Luke Chambers (Liverpool) for Gray 81, 18 Darko Gyabi (Leeds United) for Edozie 81

Lewis Hall and his Young Lions teammates now head to Germany for their next match on Monday.

Newcastle United players on international duty in November 2023:

Wednesday 15 November

Israel 1 Switzerland 1

Fabian Schar missing from the matchday squad for this Euro qualifier due to ‘muscular problems’, hopefully just a precaution

Thursday 16 November

Slovakia 4 Iceland 2

A brilliant night for Martin Dubravka.

Slovakia needed a point to guarantee qualification for Germany next summer and they did it in some style, hitting four goals.

Martin Dubravka picked up a yellow card and Iceland scored with their only two efforts on target in this Euro qualifier, however, the Newcastle keeper won’t have been too concerned about that at the final whistle, as he celebrated reaching the Euro 2024 finals.

Azerbaijan 3 Sweden 0

Sweden already having no chance of qualification but nice to see Emil Krafth back playing for his country after more than a year’s absence due to injury. The Newcastle defender introduced at 2-0 down in this Euro qualifier, playing the final half hour.

Colombia 2 Brazil 1

A disastrous night for Bruno Guimaraes and his international teammates, as Joelinton sat this one out as an unused sub.

All looked to be going according to plan as Martinelli gave Brazil a fourth minute lead, set up by Vinicius Junior.

However, two late goals in four minutes from Luis Diaz saw this World Cup qualifier turned on its head. Bruno Guimaraes playing ok but poor defending from the likes of Arsenal’s Gabriel and Marquinhos of PSG handing victory to the home side.

England Elite League side (Under 20s) 0 Italy Under 20s 3

The Newcastle United left sided player completing the whole match as the England youngsters lost 3-0 at home to Italy.

Friday 17 November

England v Malta (Kieran Trippier) Euro qualifier

Saturday 18 November

Switzerland v Kosovo (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

Serbia U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Sunday 19 November

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euro qualifier

Sweden v Estonia (Emil Krafth) Euro qualifier

Monday 20 November

North Macedonia v England (Kieran Trippier) Euro qualifier

Germany U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall) Friendly

Tuesday 21 November

Romania v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro qualifier

England U21s v Northern Ireland U21s (Tino Livramento) U21s Euro qualifier

Wednesday 22 November

Brazil v Argentina (Bruno and Joelinton) World Cup qualifier