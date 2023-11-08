News

Edin Terzic sums up Newcastle United perfectly – Extraordinary achievement

This is very good from Edin Terzic.

The Borussia Dortmund boss speaking after Tuesday night’s match.

The home side winning 2-0, following up their 1-0 victory at St James’ Park two weeks ago.

Edin Terzic speaking about Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0:

“It was a highly deserved victory for us.

“A great team performance but also a great performance individually.

“The lads all put themselves at the service of the team.

“We managed to beat Newcastle twice, those were the only two defeats for this opponent in the last 13 games. And two clean sheets too.

“That is an extraordinary achievement.

“We know we couldn’t make amends for what happened on Saturday [losing 4-0 at home to Bayern Munich] with a game in the Champions League. We sent a lot of people home disappointed. It was a case of drawing the right conclusions.

“We can be very satisfied with the team’s reaction.

“We were able to create good chances to score through good positioning and we simultaneously managed to keep the opposition far away from our goal with the exception of the one very good chance for Joelinton.

“And we defended the set-pieces well.

“Compared to the game in Newcastle, we managed to make use of good switch-play moments in the second half to cause danger and add the second goal via a counter-attack.

“It was an important step that we took, but we know that more must follow. Because seven points won’t be enough to qualify for the round of 16.”

Edin Terzic summing up perfectly just what an achievement it is to win against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, not just once, but twice. A Newcastle side that have just won 3-0 at Man U and defeated Arsenal on Saturday, an NUFC team that in the last 13 matches won against all conquering Man City and hammered PSG 4-1.

As Edin Terzic says, an extraordinary achievement.

I don’t think there was a massive amount between the two teams last night. I think Dortmund were better but as the away side Newcastle did ok and had plenty of set-pieces and got into good situations in open play BUT when you go a goal down, it allows the opposition to pack their defence and defend deep, as they are not having to chase a goal.

So Newcastle found it difficult to create clear chances and the ball just didn’t fall for them, such fine margins.

There is no way that Newcastle deserved to lose both Dortmund matches, Wilson at SJP and Joelinton having the two very best chances for either team and NUFC hitting the woodwork twice at home. Sometimes though you just have to accept it wasn’t meant to be, that at times the opposition get the luck and fine margins go their way.

You can always have done better BUT when you are playing other quality teams, they are also doing their very best.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 7 November 5.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Borussia Dortmund:

Fullkrug 26, Brandt 79

Possession was Dortmund 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Dortmund 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Dortmund 8 Newcastle 5

Corners were Dortmund 7 Newcastle 4

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Almiron 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock (Miley 81), Wilson (Gordon 45)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, De Bolle, Parkinson

(United missing a spine but not backbone – Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports